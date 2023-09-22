Video
Three-day 10th Asian Tourism Fair opens in city

Published : Friday, 22 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Business Correspondent

The three-day 10th Asian Tourism Fair and the first Bangladesh Tourism Development Summit-2023 opens at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in Dhaka on Thursday. It will continue till Saturday.

Over 150 tourism organizations including 50 foreign organizations from India, China, Nepal, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Dubai and several other countries are participating  in this year's Asian Tourism Fair.

There are various discount packages, special offers for tourists as well as tourism businesses bodies in the fair. The fair will continue from 10 am to 8 pm every day. This year's theme of the fair is 'Connecting Regional Tourism' The entrance fee to the fair is Tk 30.

State Minister of Civil Aviation and Tourism Mahbub Ali, Secretary Mokammel Hossain, Chairman of Bangladesh Tourism Corporation Md. Rahat Anwar and others were present on the opening session.

The State Minister said tourism sector suffered the most during corona virus. But the country is overcoming this problem. We have already boost-up domestic tourism sector with everyone's support.  

The Asian Tourism fair will encourage tourists from different countries to visit Bangladesh  including neighboring countries. Bangladesh has all aesthetic beauty and environment to attract tourists.

The potentials of tourism in just one district of our country can't be found in many other countries of the world, he said.

Bangladesh, with its unique natural beauty and diversity can be an attractive travel destination for domestic and foreign tourists. For this purpose, Asian Tourism Fair is working tirelessly. Every year the fair brings together foreign embassies and tourism stakeholders under one roof.

Mahbub said the fair and the summit are fully supported by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, Tourism Board, Bangladesh Tourism Corporation. Biman Bangladesh Airlines is the title sponsor.

Sri Lankan Deputy High Commissioner Ruanthi Delpitia, Ambassador of Nepal Ghanshyam Bhandari, Director of Bangladesh Airlines Siddikur Rahman, Chief Executive Officer and CEO of Bangladesh Tourism Board Abu Taher Muhammad Jaber and Chairman of Bangladesh Tourism Corporation spoke among others in the event.

BTC chairman Rahat Anwar, Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry Secretary. Mokammel Hossain and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Executive Director Lokman Hossain Mia were also present.



