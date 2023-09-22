Video
Govt to finalise action plans for National ICT Policy 2023

Published : Friday, 22 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 133

The government is going to finalise action plans for the proposed 'National ICT policy 2023' by incorporating actionable insights and recommendations from stakeholders in the government, industry and academia, officials said.

They said as part of this initiatives, the World Bank-financed Enhancing Digital Government and Economy (EDGE) Project of Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) has initiated a series of workshops commencing today on the `Implementation of National ICT Policy 2023' aimed at gathering recommendations for the action plans from the representatives of government, industry and academia.

"We are seeking recommendations from the representatives of stakeholders aligning them with the nine overreaching objectives and 73 strategic themes of proposed National ICT Policy 2023 and Smart Bangladesh vision 2041," a press release quoted Executive Director of BCC Ranajit Kumar as saying while inaugurating the workshop at La Vince hotel on Wednesday.

He called upon the stakeholders to give recommendations which are achievable keeping in mind that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has already announced 'Smart Bangladesh Vision 2041' aiming to make an intelligent, innovative and developed nation.

"No policy is permanent, it is changeable as per need of time and existing reality", Ranajit Kumar said adding, the government has taken initiative to amend the National ICT Policy 2018 to cope up with fourth industrial revolution and ensure smooth journey of 'Smart Bangladesh'.

The function was addressed, among others by, former BCC Director Md Enamul Kabir and Policy Development Specialist of EDGE Project Syed Amdadul Huq.

Ibrahim and CSO of Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) Dr Mohammad Ismail Hossain were among those who attended the workshop.

Earlier, Enamul Kabir briefed the participants about proposed National ICT Policy 2023 and 'Smart Bangladesh Vision 2041' and sought recommendations from them about action plans through a power point presentation. Awareness and Campaign Specialist Hasan Md Benaul Islam presented a power point on leadership at the function.    �BSS    



