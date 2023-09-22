Video
Dhaka, Bangkok discuss ongoing infra projects in Bangladesh

Published : Friday, 22 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122

Bangladesh and Thailand at a discussion shed light on the successful Metrorail operation from Uttara to Agargaon.
They are working in full swing to implement the next section up to Kamlapur by December in 2024.

A constructive courtesy meeting took place between the Ambassador of Bangladesh to the Kingdom of Thailand Mohammed Abdul Hye, and Acting President of Italian-Thai Development Public Company Limited (ITD) Thoranis Karnasuta on Wednesday, delving into ongoing infrastructure projects in Bangladesh.
The discussion emphasized collaborative efforts and future engagements in enhancing the nation's infrastructure landscape.

The focus of the meeting was the Dhaka Elevated Expressway, a critical infrastructure project that has recently reached a partial conclusion.

Italian-Thai Development Public Company Limited, through its subsidiary First Dhaka Elevated Expressway Company Limited, has played an instrumental role in driving this endeavor.

The project represents a significant milestone and underlines the commitment of ITD as the private partner with a 51 per cent share in the PPP project.

The Ambassador assured full support and cooperation from the Bangladesh government to foster an environment conducive to a fruitful collaboration.

This shared commitment aims to contribute to the sustainable growth and development of Bangladesh through strategic and impactful infrastructure projects.

Italian-Thai Development Public Company Limited remains dedicated to actively participating in Bangladesh's infrastructure development endeavors and is eager to continue contributing to the nation's progress through meaningful projects and partnerships.

During the meeting, among others, on behalf of the Italian-Thai Development Public Company Limited Wichien Roongrujirat, Co-Project Director, The High-Speed Rail Linking Three Airport Project of ITD and Mr. Sakchai Puetpaiboon, Executive Vice President and on the side of Bangladesh Embassy of Bangkok, Syed Rashedul Hossen, Economic Minister and Md. Masumur Rahaman, Counsellor and Head of Chancery were present.    �UNB



