Workers' rights, TU, top priority of Biden admin, US tells govt







They conveyed the message on Wednesday at the seventh meeting of the United States-Bangladesh Trade and Investment Cooperation Forum Agreement (TICFA) Council meeting at the Hotel InterContinental Dhaka on Wednesday.



"The United States Trade Representative (USTR) has enquired about the steps taken by the government to ensure proper trial of the labour leader Shahidul Islam murder case," a senior official of the Commerce Ministry said.

On June 25, 2023, Shahid, 50, the president of the Gazipur unit of Bangladesh Garments and Industrial Workers Federation (BGIWF), was beaten to death outside Prince Jacquard Sweater Ltd in Tongi.



The visiting delegations also wanted to know about the progress made in labour law reforms in the country, official said.

The USTR also demanded Bangladesh reduce the threshold for workers' consent needed to form Trade Unions at factories.

Currently, at least 20 per cent of workers' consent is needed to set up trade unions.



"A tripartite labour law review committee is reviewing the amendments to the Bangladesh Labour Act (BLA) and encouraged Bangladesh to extend freedom of association and collective bargaining to Bangladesh's Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and the Export Processing Zones (EPZs)," US Embassy in Dhaka said.



Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Brendan Lynch, Acting Assistant United States Trade Representative for South and Central Asia co-chaired the meeting. Both delegations included officials from trade, labour, intellectual property, and other relevant agencies were present.



They also assured Bangladesh that they will consider how to allow duty-free market access to some apparel items exported from Bangladesh to the US made from the imported American cotton, Tapan Kanti Ghosh told journalists following the meeting.



During the meeting, the Bangladesh and United States discussed a range of issues impacting the bilateral trade relationship, most notably labour reforms, as well as policies impacting the investment climate and digital trade, intellectual property protection and enforcement, and bilateral cooperation in the agricultural sector.



The US representative emphasized the importance of combating violence against workers and union organizers, as well as anti-union discrimination and other unfair labour practices.



The United States recognized that Bangladesh had undertaken some efforts to address hurdles workers face when registering unions, and stressed the importance of ensuring a simplified and impartial trade union registration process that allows for applications to be registered within the legal timeframe. Additionally, the United States urged Bangladesh to dedicate more resources to labour inspections and enforcement.



The US emphasized the importance of combating violence against workers and union organizers, as well as anti-union discrimination and other unfair labor practices, the US Embassy said.



The US appreciated the government of Bangladesh's consistent dialogue over the past year on Bangladesh's Data Protection Act (DPA).



Both sides affirmed their commitment to the protection of personal data and ensuring that Bangladesh's digital sector continues to thrive while ensuring trust in the digital economy, it reads.



Bangladesh's newest version of the DPA draft incorporated improvements from earlier versions, including the removal of criminal penalties, restricting the scope of the DPA to personal data, and limiting application to firms that process personal data within the territory of Bangladesh.



The US applauded Bangladesh's actions to remove cotton fumigation requirement on US cotton exports, a long-standing issue that had persisted for over twenty years.



The US and Bangladesh cooperated on agricultural biotechnology dialogue and look forward to deepening their engagement this year.



Both countries recognized the importance of the protection and enforcement of intellectual property (IP) for protecting innovation across economies.



The US also reiterated its interest in engaging with Bangladesh on ongoing processes for amendments to IP-related laws and regulations, including the Copyright Act Amendments, Industrial Designs Act, Patent Bill, and Implementing Regulations and IPR Enforcement (Import and Export) Rules.



In addition, the United States discussed actions needed to address concerns with Bangladesh's ranking as one of the top five source economies for counterfeit clothing globally, as noted in USTR's 2023 Special 301 Report.



Both delegations planned to continue dialogue on these important bilateral trade issues before the next Ticfa Council Meeting, which will be held in Washington, DC in 2024, according to the US Embassy in Dhaka.

The United States conveyed to Bangladesh that working with trading partners to support workers' rights, including freedom of association and collective bargaining, is a top priority for the Biden-Harris Administration.They conveyed the message on Wednesday at the seventh meeting of the United States-Bangladesh Trade and Investment Cooperation Forum Agreement (TICFA) Council meeting at the Hotel InterContinental Dhaka on Wednesday."The United States Trade Representative (USTR) has enquired about the steps taken by the government to ensure proper trial of the labour leader Shahidul Islam murder case," a senior official of the Commerce Ministry said.On June 25, 2023, Shahid, 50, the president of the Gazipur unit of Bangladesh Garments and Industrial Workers Federation (BGIWF), was beaten to death outside Prince Jacquard Sweater Ltd in Tongi.The visiting delegations also wanted to know about the progress made in labour law reforms in the country, official said.The USTR also demanded Bangladesh reduce the threshold for workers' consent needed to form Trade Unions at factories.Currently, at least 20 per cent of workers' consent is needed to set up trade unions."A tripartite labour law review committee is reviewing the amendments to the Bangladesh Labour Act (BLA) and encouraged Bangladesh to extend freedom of association and collective bargaining to Bangladesh's Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and the Export Processing Zones (EPZs)," US Embassy in Dhaka said.Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Brendan Lynch, Acting Assistant United States Trade Representative for South and Central Asia co-chaired the meeting. Both delegations included officials from trade, labour, intellectual property, and other relevant agencies were present.They also assured Bangladesh that they will consider how to allow duty-free market access to some apparel items exported from Bangladesh to the US made from the imported American cotton, Tapan Kanti Ghosh told journalists following the meeting.During the meeting, the Bangladesh and United States discussed a range of issues impacting the bilateral trade relationship, most notably labour reforms, as well as policies impacting the investment climate and digital trade, intellectual property protection and enforcement, and bilateral cooperation in the agricultural sector.The US representative emphasized the importance of combating violence against workers and union organizers, as well as anti-union discrimination and other unfair labour practices.The United States recognized that Bangladesh had undertaken some efforts to address hurdles workers face when registering unions, and stressed the importance of ensuring a simplified and impartial trade union registration process that allows for applications to be registered within the legal timeframe. Additionally, the United States urged Bangladesh to dedicate more resources to labour inspections and enforcement.The US emphasized the importance of combating violence against workers and union organizers, as well as anti-union discrimination and other unfair labor practices, the US Embassy said.The US appreciated the government of Bangladesh's consistent dialogue over the past year on Bangladesh's Data Protection Act (DPA).Both sides affirmed their commitment to the protection of personal data and ensuring that Bangladesh's digital sector continues to thrive while ensuring trust in the digital economy, it reads.Bangladesh's newest version of the DPA draft incorporated improvements from earlier versions, including the removal of criminal penalties, restricting the scope of the DPA to personal data, and limiting application to firms that process personal data within the territory of Bangladesh.The US applauded Bangladesh's actions to remove cotton fumigation requirement on US cotton exports, a long-standing issue that had persisted for over twenty years.The US and Bangladesh cooperated on agricultural biotechnology dialogue and look forward to deepening their engagement this year.Both countries recognized the importance of the protection and enforcement of intellectual property (IP) for protecting innovation across economies.The US also reiterated its interest in engaging with Bangladesh on ongoing processes for amendments to IP-related laws and regulations, including the Copyright Act Amendments, Industrial Designs Act, Patent Bill, and Implementing Regulations and IPR Enforcement (Import and Export) Rules.In addition, the United States discussed actions needed to address concerns with Bangladesh's ranking as one of the top five source economies for counterfeit clothing globally, as noted in USTR's 2023 Special 301 Report.Both delegations planned to continue dialogue on these important bilateral trade issues before the next Ticfa Council Meeting, which will be held in Washington, DC in 2024, according to the US Embassy in Dhaka.