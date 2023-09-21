SC stays HC bail order of main accused in journo Nadim murder case







Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division Justice M Enayetur Rahim passed the order following a petition filed by the state seeking stay on the HC order of bail.



Assistant Attorney General Md Saiful Alam told reporters that following the apex court chamber judge's order, Mahmudul could not get released from jail.

A leave to appeal petition will be moved before the full bench of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on November 20 against the HC bail order, he added.



Attorney General AM Amin Uddin represented the state while senior lawyer Md Momtaz Uddin Fakir appeared for Babu during today's court proceedings.



Earlier on Monday, the HC bench comprising Justice Md Jahangir Hossain and Justice Mohammad Showkat Ali Chowdhury granted six-month bail to Mahmudul Alam Babu in connection with the murder case of Jamalpur journalist Golam Rabbani Nadim.



Earlier, the court rejected the bail of six accused, including Mahmudul Alam Babu. Additional District and Sessions Judge Sultan Mahmud rejected their bail pleas.



Nadim, who was the Jamalpur District Correspondent of Banglanews24.com and also the Bakshiganj Upazila Correspondent of Ekattor TV, who was seriously injured in an attack allegedly by some supporters of Babu in the Pathati area of Bakshiganj upazila on June 14, died at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital the next day.



Nadim's wife Monira Begum filed the case with Jamalpur's Bakshiganj Police Station on June 17 against 22 named and 20-25 unnamed persons. Mahmudul, the then Chairman of Sadhurpara Union Parishad in Bakshiganj Upazila, was named as the main accused in the case.



Members of law enforcing agencies have so far arrested a total of 16 persons in connection with the murder of journalist Nadim.



