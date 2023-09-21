Video
Rape accused ASP gets interim bail

Published : Thursday, 21 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka tribunal on Wednesday granted interim bail to Sohel Uddin Prince, a suspended assistant superintendent of police (ASP), in a case filed over rape of a government official.

Judge (in-charge) Sabera Sultana Khanam of Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-6 of Dhaka passed the order after accused Sohel surrendered before the court, seeking bail in the case.

On July 25, the same tribunal issued a arrest warrant against suspended ASP Sohel after accepting the charges brought against him in the case.

According to the case statement, the victim went to the Ramna Police Officers' Mess around 7:00pm on February 4 in 2021, and was raped there by the accused at gunpoint.

Following the incident, the victim filed a case against Sohel with the Tribunal on November 23 last year.
After a hearing, the Tribunal ordered the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court to conduct a judicial enquiry into the matter and to submit a report.

Earlier, the accused was sued by his wife for torturing her for Tk 10 lakh dowry, following which he was suspended.



