

Zeenat Barkatullah no more



The news was confirmed by her daughter Bijori Barkatullah, who is also a noted television actress and dancer in the country.



Zeenat Barkatullah left behind two daughters and a host of relatives and admirers to mourn her death.

Barkatullah was awarded the Ekushey Padak, the second most important award for civilians in the country, in 2022.



Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Zeenat Barkatullah.



In a message of condolence, he, also Awami League joint general secretary, prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

BSS



