Thursday, 21 September, 2023
Najirpur AC-Land suspended for fixing land mutation bribe

Published : Thursday, 21 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Staff Correspondent

Former Assistant Commissioner (AC-Land) of Pirojpur's Najirpur Upazila Masudur Rahman has been suspended for his proven involvement in fixing bribe for land related services.

The Public Administration Ministry on Wednesday issued a suspension order in this regards.

Earlier, he was transferred from his post and made officer on special duty (OSD) after an audio clip on his conversation with his associates was made viral in the social media.

In the PA Ministry order, the ministry's Secretary (Acting) Abdus Sabur Mondal said that the three-member probe committee formed by Pirojpur district administration has found proves of the audio clip and submitted their report accusing the former AC Land.

In this situation, the Divisional Commissioner of Barishal has taken a proposal to file and departmental case against the accused officer for his misconduct. In this situation, it's urgent to keep him out of work. So, the ministry has decided to suspend him as per the Section 39(1) of the Public Service Act, 2018. During the suspension period, he will get subsistence allowances, it added.



