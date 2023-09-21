Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 21 September, 2023, 10:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Brown Univ accords honour to PM for community clinic

Published : Thursday, 21 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Diplomatic Correspondent

The United Nations has recognized Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's community clinic model to reach healthcare services to the Bangladesh people's doorsteps.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday was accorded special honour by the Brown University as the United Nations recognized her brainchild community clinic model at Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York on Wednesday," a Foreign Ministry release said.

Dr Mukesh K Jain, Senior Vice President for Health Affairs and Dean of Medicine and Biological Sciences of The Warren Alpert Medical School of the Brown University has conferred a special honour on the Prime Minister in recognition of her community clinic model initiative by the United Nations, he handed over a citation to the Prime Minister, it added.

The citation conferred on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina read: "Congratulations to Her Excellency Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of the People's Republic of Bangladesh on the recent recognition by the United Nations of the 'Sheikh Hasina Initiative'."

"A successful model of Community-based Primary Health Care: A Participatory and Inclusive Approach to Universal Health Coverage by promoting primary health care, women's empowerment, and community engagement," the citation also read.

During the meeting with the Prime Minister, Dr Jain discussed the Bangladesh-Brown biomedical research and education initiative as a potential platform to exchange knowledge and experience in the field of public health and research.

The Prime Minister appreciated the initiative and expressed her support to it.

She also stressed the need for improving medical and clinical research in Bangladesh.

"We are always giving importance to research. It can play a great role in medical science research," Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina told the reception ceremony, the release added.

The Brown University has been screening cervical cancer at different parts of Bangladesh.

Dr Jain also said they can help Bangladesh introduce electronic data management in the community clinics to keep records of the patients.

The Brown University has also expressed its desire to sign an agreement to forge a partnership with Bangladesh in the field of research and education, it said.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Workers' rights, TU, top priority of Biden admin, US tells govt
SC stays HC bail order of main accused in journo Nadim murder case
20 lakh bags of saline to be procured for dengue patients at govt hospitals
Rape accused ASP gets interim bail
Zeenat Barkatullah no more
Najirpur AC-Land suspended for fixing land mutation bribe
PM puts 5 points to reshape global financial system to tackle ongoing crisis
Brown Univ accords honour to PM for community clinic


Latest News
BNP's brings out road march from Bhairab, ends in Sylhet in afternoon
Rishi Sunak delays ban on new gas, diesel cars by 5 yrs
World's oldest wooden structure discovered in Zambia
PM attends Joe Biden's reception
Brown University accords honour to PM for community clinic
PM holds several bilateral meetings on UNGA sidelines
Turkiye's Erdogan meets Israel's Netanyahu as ties thaw
Apple launches charging limit feature in iPhone 15
Two workers die inhaling toxic gas in septic tank in Gazipur
Roundtable discussion held at UIU
Most Read News
Rape case: Suspended ASP Sohel gets bail on surrender
Journo Nadim murder: Prime accused Babu's bail stayed
Habibur Rahman made DMP commissioner
Prioritize action research in our education
Student dies falling off DU's Bijoy Ekattor Hall
Fakhrul won’t be allowed in Dhaka: Taposh
DUJA observes 38th founding anniversary
Mother, the two children die as haystack falls on them in Feni
PM puts 5 points to reshape global financial system to tackle ongoing crisis
'Potatoes to be imported if syndicate can't be broken by 3-4 days'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft