Addl IG new DMP Commissioner

Published : Thursday, 21 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Correspondent

Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Habibur Rahman has been made Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

Following an order of the President, the appointment was made through a gazette notification signed by Sirajam Munira, Deputy Secretary to the Home Ministry's Public Security Division on Wednesday.  
 
The appointment will take effect immediately.

Current DMP Commissioner Golam Faruq is scheduled to retire on September 30 and AIG Habibur will take over the position immediately.

A BCS 17th batch police officer, Habibur Rahman joined the Bangladesh Police as an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in 1998. He previously served as Deputy Commissioner (DC) at the DMP headquarters, SP of Dhaka district, DIG (Admin) at the Police headquarters, Dhaka Range and at different capacities in Bangladesh Police.

Habibur Rahman was born on January 1, 1967 in a respected Muslim family in Chandra Dighlia village of Sadar upazila in Gopalganj district.

He has received the Bangladesh Police Medal (BPM) twice and the President's Police Medal (PPM) twice in recognition of his integrity, bravery and efficiency at work.

Apart from professional work, the police officer is involved in various social and humanitarian activities including writing.

 In 2018, Habibur Rahman edited a book titled 'Muktijuddhe Prathom Pratirodh (the First Resistance in the Liberation War)', highlighting the role of the police in the great War of Liberation.

Apart from rehabilitating the Bede community in Savar, he has taken initiatives to rehabilitate the sex workers and transgenders at Daulatdia in Rajbari. Habibur Rahman has also started working for the children of brothels in Daulatdia. There he established an organization named 'Uttaran Foundation.'

He played the key role in setting up the Police Liberation War Museum by the side of Bangladesh Police Telecom Bhaban in Rajarbagh Police Lines. He is the Central General Secretary of Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation.



