Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 21 September, 2023, 10:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

PM attends banquet hosted by Biden in NY

Published : Thursday, 21 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132
Diplomatic Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined a banquet US President Joe Biden hosted in honour of the world leaders attending the ongoing UNGA session, Foreign Ministry confirmed.

Biden hosted the banquet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Tuesday evening in honour of the heads of state and government of the participating countries.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen confirmed Hasina's attendance while briefing reporters about the Prime Minister's engagements in New York.

The Prime Minister's daughter and Thematic Ambassador of the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) Saima Wazed accompanied the Prime Minister.

At the banquet, the Prime Minister exchanged pleasantries with the other world leaders, Foreign Ministry said.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Workers' rights, TU, top priority of Biden admin, US tells govt
SC stays HC bail order of main accused in journo Nadim murder case
20 lakh bags of saline to be procured for dengue patients at govt hospitals
Rape accused ASP gets interim bail
Zeenat Barkatullah no more
Najirpur AC-Land suspended for fixing land mutation bribe
PM puts 5 points to reshape global financial system to tackle ongoing crisis
Brown Univ accords honour to PM for community clinic


Latest News
Rishi Sunak delays ban on new gas, diesel cars by 5 yrs
World's oldest wooden structure discovered in Zambia
PM attends Joe Biden's reception
Brown University accords honour to PM for community clinic
PM holds several bilateral meetings on UNGA sidelines
Turkiye's Erdogan meets Israel's Netanyahu as ties thaw
Apple launches charging limit feature in iPhone 15
Two workers die inhaling toxic gas in septic tank in Gazipur
Roundtable discussion held at UIU
Workers' rights, freedom of association top priorities for Biden admn: US tells Dhaka
Most Read News
Rape case: Suspended ASP Sohel gets bail on surrender
Journo Nadim murder: Prime accused Babu's bail stayed
Habibur Rahman made DMP commissioner
Prioritize action research in our education
Student dies falling off DU's Bijoy Ekattor Hall
Fakhrul won’t be allowed in Dhaka: Taposh
DUJA observes 38th founding anniversary
Mother, the two children die as haystack falls on them in Feni
PM puts 5 points to reshape global financial system to tackle ongoing crisis
'Potatoes to be imported if syndicate can't be broken by 3-4 days'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft