PM attends banquet hosted by Biden in NY







Biden hosted the banquet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Tuesday evening in honour of the heads of state and government of the participating countries.



Meanwhile, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen confirmed Hasina's attendance while briefing reporters about the Prime Minister's engagements in New York.

The Prime Minister's daughter and Thematic Ambassador of the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) Saima Wazed accompanied the Prime Minister.



At the banquet, the Prime Minister exchanged pleasantries with the other world leaders, Foreign Ministry said.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined a banquet US President Joe Biden hosted in honour of the world leaders attending the ongoing UNGA session, Foreign Ministry confirmed.Biden hosted the banquet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Tuesday evening in honour of the heads of state and government of the participating countries.Meanwhile, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen confirmed Hasina's attendance while briefing reporters about the Prime Minister's engagements in New York.The Prime Minister's daughter and Thematic Ambassador of the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) Saima Wazed accompanied the Prime Minister.At the banquet, the Prime Minister exchanged pleasantries with the other world leaders, Foreign Ministry said.