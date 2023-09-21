Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 21 September, 2023, 10:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

EC resumes NID server operation

Published : Thursday, 21 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103
Staff Correspondent


The Election Commission has resumed the services of the National Identity Card (NID) server after it was shut down for maintenance work.

The EC informed the media that the server was made operational from Wednesday morning.
AKM Humayun Kabir, Director General of the NID Registration Wing of the Election Commission, told the Daily Observer that the server is currently accessible only to the 171 partner organisations who use data from EC server.

After completing all the necessary security procedures, the server will be accessible to all users by the end of the day, he added.

Speaking with the journalists at the Agargaon Election Commission (EC) building in the capital EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam said, "Election Commission (EC) had shut down NID server for two days to protect national treasure from any unexpected attack."  

Jahangir Alam said, "NID server is our national treasure; we are always concern about the security of this server. So, to ensure its security we can shut down it anytime as a precautionary measure."

"We cannot predict such  attacks, that is why public service was interrupted for two days." he added.  

EC Secretary also said, "National Identity Card (NID) Activities will not be transfer to the Ministry of Home Affairs until their security department develops its infrastructures."

On Tuesday EC kept the Election Commission's National Identification server shut for two days a month after it was shut down for 38 hours in mid-August amid cyber-attack and hacking threats.

The server was restored at about 2:00pm on August 16, after it was kept shut down from zero hours on August 15.

The NID server of the Election Commission has been down since Tuesday morning due to maintenance purposes.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Workers' rights, TU, top priority of Biden admin, US tells govt
SC stays HC bail order of main accused in journo Nadim murder case
20 lakh bags of saline to be procured for dengue patients at govt hospitals
Rape accused ASP gets interim bail
Zeenat Barkatullah no more
Najirpur AC-Land suspended for fixing land mutation bribe
PM puts 5 points to reshape global financial system to tackle ongoing crisis
Brown Univ accords honour to PM for community clinic


Latest News
Rishi Sunak delays ban on new gas, diesel cars by 5 yrs
World's oldest wooden structure discovered in Zambia
PM attends Joe Biden's reception
Brown University accords honour to PM for community clinic
PM holds several bilateral meetings on UNGA sidelines
Turkiye's Erdogan meets Israel's Netanyahu as ties thaw
Apple launches charging limit feature in iPhone 15
Two workers die inhaling toxic gas in septic tank in Gazipur
Roundtable discussion held at UIU
Workers' rights, freedom of association top priorities for Biden admn: US tells Dhaka
Most Read News
Rape case: Suspended ASP Sohel gets bail on surrender
Journo Nadim murder: Prime accused Babu's bail stayed
Habibur Rahman made DMP commissioner
Prioritize action research in our education
Student dies falling off DU's Bijoy Ekattor Hall
Fakhrul won’t be allowed in Dhaka: Taposh
DUJA observes 38th founding anniversary
Mother, the two children die as haystack falls on them in Feni
PM puts 5 points to reshape global financial system to tackle ongoing crisis
'Potatoes to be imported if syndicate can't be broken by 3-4 days'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft