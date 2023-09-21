EC resumes NID server operation





The Election Commission has resumed the services of the National Identity Card (NID) server after it was shut down for maintenance work.



The EC informed the media that the server was made operational from Wednesday morning.





After completing all the necessary security procedures, the server will be accessible to all users by the end of the day, he added.



Speaking with the journalists at the Agargaon Election Commission (EC) building in the capital EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam said, "Election Commission (EC) had shut down NID server for two days to protect national treasure from any unexpected attack."



Jahangir Alam said, "NID server is our national treasure; we are always concern about the security of this server. So, to ensure its security we can shut down it anytime as a precautionary measure."



"We cannot predict such attacks, that is why public service was interrupted for two days." he added.



EC Secretary also said, "National Identity Card (NID) Activities will not be transfer to the Ministry of Home Affairs until their security department develops its infrastructures."



On Tuesday EC kept the Election Commission's National Identification server shut for two days a month after it was shut down for 38 hours in mid-August amid cyber-attack and hacking threats.



The server was restored at about 2:00pm on August 16, after it was kept shut down from zero hours on August 15.



The NID server of the Election Commission has been down since Tuesday morning due to maintenance purposes.



