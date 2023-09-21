Woman, 2 minors die after haystack collapses on them





FENI, Sept 20: A woman and her two children died after a haystack collapsed on them at Fulgazi upazila here on Wednesday morning.



The accident took place at Dakshin Dharmapur village under Amjadhat union of the upazila at around 11:00am.





According to police and locals, Sumi Akter was cutting hay for her cattle in the morning next to a pile of hay. At that time, her two children were playing next to her. Suddenly the haystack collapsed on them.



The deceased were Sumi Akter, 35, wife of Bahrain expatriate Tipu Alam, a resident of that area, and her two children Shahid, 5, and Siam, 2.

Later, they were rescued from there and taken to Chhagalnaiya Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared them dead. Fulgazi Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abul Hasim confirmed the news.