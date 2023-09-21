Video
Thursday, 21 September, 2023
Thai govt donates $28,000 for Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar

Published : Thursday, 21 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Diplomatic Correspondent

The Thai government has  donated around US$28,000 for the Rohingya refugees in Cox's Bazar.

The assistance will enable World Food Programme (WFP) to allocate food to 3,500 displaced persons for one month, the Thai Embassy on Wednesday said.

Ambassador Makawadee Sumitmor handed over the donation to WFP Resident Representative and Country Director Domenico Scalpelli.

The Resident Representative thanked Thailand for its continuing support to UN agencies and international organizations to provide humanitarian assistance to Rohingya Displaced Persons.




