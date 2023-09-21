Video
22-day ban on catching Hilsa begins on Oct 12

Minister assures fishermen of VGF during the period

Published : Thursday, 21 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Staff Correspondent

A 22-day government ban on catching, selling, hoarding and transporting Hilsa across the country will start from October 12 this year to save mother Hilsa during peak breeding season and continue till November 2.

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim made the announcement on Wednesday while talking to media after the meeting of the 'National Task Force Committee on Hilsa Resource Development' held at the conference room of the Department of Fisheries at Matsya Bhaban in Dhaka. The Minister presided over the meeting while senior officials of the Ministry and Fisheries Department and other stakeholders attended, according to a Ministry press release.

Minister Rezaul Karim said during the ban period, 'Mother Hilsa Conservation Campaign' will continue and special drives will be conducted. The members of law enforcement agencies along with magistrates and other Fisheries Department officials will conduct the drives across the country.

The government will provide VGF (Vulnerable Group Feeding) food assistance to the fishermen who will refrain from catching Hilsa during the period, the Minister assured. He said, "Hilsa is not only our national resource, it is a GI certified asset that carries our unique identity in the global arena. Hilsa production has increased breaking all previous records now." The objective of the restrictions on fishing is to protect the mother Hilsa which lay eggs during the period.

Bangladesh's over 12 per cent fish production comes from Hilsa, posting the highest contribution to the country's fish output as a single fish species, according to the Ministry.



