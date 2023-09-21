BD to export 3,950 tonnes of Hilsa to India for Durga Puja

The Ministry of Commerce on Wednesday allowed the export of 3,950 tonnes of Hilsa in India on the occasion of the Durga Puja festival. The ministry issued a notification allowing 79 exporters to export Hilsa. They can export 50 tonnes of Hilsa within October 30, 2023.



The commerce ministry has allowed Hilsa export under eight conditions: the customs authority will conduct a manual inspection of the products permitted to be exported, all export documents must be sent to the Ministry of Commerce after each shipment is done, more than the permitted quantity cannot be exported, the permit is not transferable in any way and Hilsa cannot be exported through subcontracting.



