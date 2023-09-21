Court dismisses case filed by BNP lawyer against 9 police officials







Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Saifur Rahman dismissed the complaint case as there is no ingredient to file the case.



Advocate Md Mohsin Miah, also a former president of Dhaka Bar Association, filed the case with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Saifur Rahman.

The complainant mentioned in his compliant the names of other accused, DMP's Lalbagh Zone ADC Shahidul Islam, Kotwali Police Station's Officer-in-Charge (OC) Shahinur Rahman, OC (operation) Nazmul Haque, OC (investigation) Mehedi Hasan, Sub-Inspector Shahabuddin Howlader, Constables Mahbub Alam, Abdur Rashid and Ramzan Mollah.



In his complaint, advocate Mohsin alleged that they brought out a peaceful procession, demanding voting rights and restoration of democracy and polls under a caretaker government, but police suddenly attacked them.



A Dhaka court on Wednesday dismissed a case filed against nine police officials including Kotwali Zone Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Muhit Kabir Sarneabat over the alleged attack on pro-BNP lawyers during the road march on September 12.Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Saifur Rahman dismissed the complaint case as there is no ingredient to file the case.Advocate Md Mohsin Miah, also a former president of Dhaka Bar Association, filed the case with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Saifur Rahman.The complainant mentioned in his compliant the names of other accused, DMP's Lalbagh Zone ADC Shahidul Islam, Kotwali Police Station's Officer-in-Charge (OC) Shahinur Rahman, OC (operation) Nazmul Haque, OC (investigation) Mehedi Hasan, Sub-Inspector Shahabuddin Howlader, Constables Mahbub Alam, Abdur Rashid and Ramzan Mollah.In his complaint, advocate Mohsin alleged that they brought out a peaceful procession, demanding voting rights and restoration of democracy and polls under a caretaker government, but police suddenly attacked them.