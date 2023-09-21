Video
Home Back Page

5 killed in road accidents

Published : Thursday, 21 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Staff Correspondent


At least five people were killed in separate road accidents in Tangail, Mymensingh and Gazipur on Wednesday.
 
Our Tangail Correspondent reports two motorcyclists died after being run over by a passenger bus at Bhuapur upazila in Tangail district on Wednesday afternoon. The deceased were Masudur Rahman Majumdar, 54, and Ismail Hossain, 55.
According to police, the two persons were crossing the Dhaka-Tangail highway riding on a motorcycle. At that time, a passenger bus of Hasib Paribahan from North Bengal ran over them in Bhuapur Link Road. They died on the spot.

Later, being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Tangail General Hospital morgue.

Our Mymensingh Correspondent adds a lorry driver and his helper were killed in a road accident on the Mymensingh-Netrakona Highway in Tarakanda upazila of Mymensingh on Wednesday.  

The deceased were identified as Razib Mia, 25, driver of the lorry; and his helper Sajib Mia, 15. Both were from Haluaghat upazila of Mymensingh. Our Gazipur Correspondent writes a young man died after being run over by a truck at Bhogra in Gazipur city on Wednesday morning. The dead was Monir Hossain, 30.

Police said Monir was run over by a speeding truck while he was crossing the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway in Bhogra area. He died on the spot.



