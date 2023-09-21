More leaders will quit BNP: Hasan Mahmud







Hasan Mahmud, also Information and Broadcasting Minister, said this replying to a reporter's question in the conference room of his ministry at the Secretariat.



He also said that many more leaders will leave BNP it as does not allow anyone to participate in elections.

Hasan Mahmud said, "We want BNP to contest election."



He said that BNP wants the guarantee of winning election, which neither the government nor the Election Commission can give. Hasan Mahmud said a political party which avoids election for long would be isolated from the people. BNP would be isolated if it boycotts the next election, he said.



He said BNP leaders instigated arson attacks and that the government has audio records and other proves of such acts.



He said, BNP leaders are making baseless propaganda against the government. "If BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir looks back, he will understand the level of torture they did on Awami League and opposition political parties," he added.

Criticizing BNP politics, Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud said on Wednesday that none would be attracted to a party which does not know how to respect its leaders. He said that like Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury and Taimur Alam Khandaker, many others will leave BNP, just wait and see.Hasan Mahmud, also Information and Broadcasting Minister, said this replying to a reporter's question in the conference room of his ministry at the Secretariat.He also said that many more leaders will leave BNP it as does not allow anyone to participate in elections.Hasan Mahmud said, "We want BNP to contest election."He said that BNP wants the guarantee of winning election, which neither the government nor the Election Commission can give. Hasan Mahmud said a political party which avoids election for long would be isolated from the people. BNP would be isolated if it boycotts the next election, he said.He said BNP leaders instigated arson attacks and that the government has audio records and other proves of such acts.He said, BNP leaders are making baseless propaganda against the government. "If BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir looks back, he will understand the level of torture they did on Awami League and opposition political parties," he added.