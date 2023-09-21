India, US to host seminars for land forces’ chiefs in Indo-Pacific region







This gathering is the largest conference for land forces (army, marines, etc.) in the region. The objective of these meetings is to promote peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region through mutual understanding, dialogue, and friendship. It will provide senior land commanders a forum to exchange views and ideas, and to develop and strengthen their ties.



The theme for this year's conference is "Together for Peace: Sustaining Peace and Stability in the Indo-Pacific Region."

The conference will feature plenary sessions, as well as smaller break-out sessions. Participants will get a chance to take part in lively discussions on subjects such as peacekeeping operations, humanitarian assistance/disaster relief, leadership development, and empowering women.



According to the U.S. embassy here, participation in IPAMS has grown from nine nations at the first conference held in Honolulu, Hawaii in 1977, to 31 nations in Seoul, Korea in 2017. Today IPACC is held every two years and is co-hosted by the United States Army and the hosting country.



