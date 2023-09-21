Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 21 September, 2023, 10:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

6 structures for Rohingyas get Aga Khan Award

Published : Thursday, 21 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131
Staff Correspondent

A five-member delegation from the 'Aga Khan Award for Architecture (AKAA)' committee on Tuesday visited Rohingya Camps in Cox's Bazar.

Dr Hossain Zillur Rahman, former adviser to the caretaker government and chairperson of BRAC, along with senior officials from the organisation, joined the delegation during the visit.

Bangladesh has been honoured for six innovative structures with the prestigious 'Aga Khan Award for Architecture (AKAA)' for the year 2022. These structures were showcased for innovative, environment-friendly designs and community centres in the Rohingya camps and the host community in Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar.

BRAC has been awarded for five of these structures: four of which are located at Camp 1 East, Camp 3, Camp 25, Camp 4 Extension, and one in the host community in Ratna Palong, Ukhiya. International development organisation ActionAid also received recognition for a structure in the Rohingya camp, according to a BRAC press release issued on Wednesday.

The delegation visited Camp 4 Extension, Camp 3, Camp 11, Camp 18, Camp 2 West, and Camp 5. At Camp 4 Extension, and BRAC's Women-Friendly Centre, Community Centre, and various exhibition centres, and engaged with members of the Rohingya community.

During this visit, the delegation stressed the importance of constructing environmentally friendly facilities within the Rohingya camps.

The delegation included Farrokh Derakhshani, Director of Aga Khan Award for Architecture (AKAA); Kareem Ibrahim, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Takween Integrated Community Development and on-site review expert for AKAA; Munir Merali, Resident Diplomatic Representative of Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN); Marina Tabassum, Steering Committee Member of AKAA and architect of the organisation Saif Ul Haque.

Dr Md Akramul Islam, Senior Director of BRAC; Rezaul Karim, Programme Head and Office in Charge; Md. Emamul Hoque, Programme Head; and other senior officials of BRAC Humanitarian Crisis Management Programme (HCMP) were also present during the visit.

Prior to the visit, BRAC HCMP, with the support of ActionAid organised an event to celebrate the recognition the receipt of 'Aga Khan Award for Architecture (AKAA)' for 2022 at a hotel in Cox's Bazar on September 18.

Dr Hossain Zillur Rahman, former advisor of the caretaker government and Chairperson of BRAC, Mohammad Shamsud Douza, Additional RRRC, Farah Kabir, Country Director of ActionAid Bangladesh, Farrokh Derakhshani, Director of Aga Khan Award for Architecture, Munir Merali, Resident diplomatic representative of Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) and Marina Tabassum, Steering Committee Member of Aga Khan Award for Architecture, among others, spoke on the occasion.    
           
Dr. Md Akramul Islam, senior director, BRAC, gave the welcome address.

BRAC Chairperson Dr Hossain Zillur Rahman called for attaching priority to environmental protection over environmental damage.

 In the context of Cox's Bazar, a region surrounded by hills  and sea, environmental protection holds significant importance.
 
He said that the recognition from the 'Aga Khan Award for Architecture' would serve as great motivation to construct environment-friendly structures in Rohingya camps. Farrokh Derakhshani said, 'This award recognition isn't limited to individuals; it also acknowledges larger scale partnerships.'
Mizanur Rahman emphasised the importance of establishing safe and environmentally friendly centres within the camps to promote environmental protection.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


22-day ban on catching Hilsa begins on Oct 12
BD to export 3,950 tonnes of Hilsa to India for Durga Puja
Court dismisses case filed by BNP lawyer against 9 police officials
5 killed in road accidents
More leaders will quit BNP: Hasan Mahmud
India, US to host seminars for land forces’ chiefs in Indo-Pacific region
6 structures for Rohingyas get Aga Khan Award
Cooperatives Directorate fails to submit probe report to ACC


Latest News
Rishi Sunak delays ban on new gas, diesel cars by 5 yrs
World's oldest wooden structure discovered in Zambia
PM attends Joe Biden's reception
Brown University accords honour to PM for community clinic
PM holds several bilateral meetings on UNGA sidelines
Turkiye's Erdogan meets Israel's Netanyahu as ties thaw
Apple launches charging limit feature in iPhone 15
Two workers die inhaling toxic gas in septic tank in Gazipur
Roundtable discussion held at UIU
Workers' rights, freedom of association top priorities for Biden admn: US tells Dhaka
Most Read News
Rape case: Suspended ASP Sohel gets bail on surrender
Journo Nadim murder: Prime accused Babu's bail stayed
Habibur Rahman made DMP commissioner
Prioritize action research in our education
Student dies falling off DU's Bijoy Ekattor Hall
Fakhrul won’t be allowed in Dhaka: Taposh
DUJA observes 38th founding anniversary
Mother, the two children die as haystack falls on them in Feni
PM puts 5 points to reshape global financial system to tackle ongoing crisis
'Potatoes to be imported if syndicate can't be broken by 3-4 days'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft