Cooperatives Directorate fails to submit probe report to ACC







Eight months back, the ACC asked the Directorate of Cooperatives to submit the investigation report on the irregularities and corruption allegedly committed by the officers of a cooperative society.



On February 5, the ACC in a letter directed to Director General of Cooperatives to investigate the corruption and irregularities of the officers of Al Fatiha Bhumukhi Sambay Samity Limited, which carries out its activities from Shah Smriti Market at Mirpur-1.

The letter signed by ACC Director of Daily and Recent Complaints Cell Uttam Kumar Mondal said that the commission wants inquiry report on the complaints received against the Smabay Samity.



After receiving the ACC letter, the authorities of the Cooperative Department assigned Dhaka District Auditor Manjurul Kabir to investigate the allegation.



Although eight months passed since the appointment of investigation officer, the concerned officer is yet to give the investigation report to the commission. He is delaying to submit the investigation report for unknown reasons, it is alleged.



Victims including Jamal Uddin, who were affected by the project of the cooperative society, alleged that the investigation officer was delaying in submitting the probe report as he was getting financial benefits.



Asked, Kabir denied the allegation and said that the investigation report would be submitted very soon.



On September 12, a written complaint was lodged in the Department of Secondary and Higher Education (Maushi) against two leaders of the executive committee of Al Fatiha Cooperative Society, ASM Jasim Uddin and Md Abdus Salam for alleged fraud, irregularities and corruption.



According to the complaint filed by the victims with the director general of Maushi, the two leaders of the society are also teachers of Mohammadpur Government High School in the capital. Among the two, ASM Jasim Uddin is on post-retirement leave and Md Abdus Salam is still working in Mohammadpur Government High School.



Asked about this, Director of Secondary and Higher Education Department (Secondary) Mohammad Belal Hossain said that action will be taken as per the complaint.



According to the complaint, in connivance with each other these two teachers along with some officials of the executive committee of Al Fatiha Bahumukhi Sambaya Samity Limited collected Tk 10 to 12 crore from hundreds of people in the name of housing project.



After collecting money from people, they bought land in their own name depriving the depositors.



On July 18 in 2021, they embezzled about Tk 3.5 crore by selling 67 per cent of the land through two deeds to a person named Abdur Razzak Khan. A total of 10 to 12 people, including Jahangir Alam Pathan and Rezaul Karim Reza were involved in selling the land.



Now, these teachers along with the members executive committee of Al Fatiha Bahumukhi Sambaya Samity Limited are trying to take a loan of about Tk 300 crore from a bank by giving the possession of the land to Abdur Razzak Khan.



Asked about the incident, teacher ASM Jasim Uddin admitted that he took the money from people and said that the authorities concerned of Al Fatiha Bahumukhi Sambaya Samity Limited are trying to return the money to the depositors.



The Directorate of Cooperatives failed to submit its investigation report on irregularities and corruption allegedly committed by the officers of a cooperative society in eight months to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).Eight months back, the ACC asked the Directorate of Cooperatives to submit the investigation report on the irregularities and corruption allegedly committed by the officers of a cooperative society.On February 5, the ACC in a letter directed to Director General of Cooperatives to investigate the corruption and irregularities of the officers of Al Fatiha Bhumukhi Sambay Samity Limited, which carries out its activities from Shah Smriti Market at Mirpur-1.The letter signed by ACC Director of Daily and Recent Complaints Cell Uttam Kumar Mondal said that the commission wants inquiry report on the complaints received against the Smabay Samity.After receiving the ACC letter, the authorities of the Cooperative Department assigned Dhaka District Auditor Manjurul Kabir to investigate the allegation.Although eight months passed since the appointment of investigation officer, the concerned officer is yet to give the investigation report to the commission. He is delaying to submit the investigation report for unknown reasons, it is alleged.Victims including Jamal Uddin, who were affected by the project of the cooperative society, alleged that the investigation officer was delaying in submitting the probe report as he was getting financial benefits.Asked, Kabir denied the allegation and said that the investigation report would be submitted very soon.On September 12, a written complaint was lodged in the Department of Secondary and Higher Education (Maushi) against two leaders of the executive committee of Al Fatiha Cooperative Society, ASM Jasim Uddin and Md Abdus Salam for alleged fraud, irregularities and corruption.According to the complaint filed by the victims with the director general of Maushi, the two leaders of the society are also teachers of Mohammadpur Government High School in the capital. Among the two, ASM Jasim Uddin is on post-retirement leave and Md Abdus Salam is still working in Mohammadpur Government High School.Asked about this, Director of Secondary and Higher Education Department (Secondary) Mohammad Belal Hossain said that action will be taken as per the complaint.According to the complaint, in connivance with each other these two teachers along with some officials of the executive committee of Al Fatiha Bahumukhi Sambaya Samity Limited collected Tk 10 to 12 crore from hundreds of people in the name of housing project.After collecting money from people, they bought land in their own name depriving the depositors.On July 18 in 2021, they embezzled about Tk 3.5 crore by selling 67 per cent of the land through two deeds to a person named Abdur Razzak Khan. A total of 10 to 12 people, including Jahangir Alam Pathan and Rezaul Karim Reza were involved in selling the land.Now, these teachers along with the members executive committee of Al Fatiha Bahumukhi Sambaya Samity Limited are trying to take a loan of about Tk 300 crore from a bank by giving the possession of the land to Abdur Razzak Khan.Asked about the incident, teacher ASM Jasim Uddin admitted that he took the money from people and said that the authorities concerned of Al Fatiha Bahumukhi Sambaya Samity Limited are trying to return the money to the depositors.