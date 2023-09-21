PM holds talks with dignitaries in NY







Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi paid a courtesy call on Sheikh Hasina at her place of residence in New York.



The Prime Minister recalled that Bangladesh ratified the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty after she formed government for her first term.

She expressed her sincere thanks to IAEA for providing technical support to Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission and Savar Nuclear Reactor Research Establishment.



"The Prime Minister stressed the need for peaceful use of nuclear energy and reiterated Bangladesh's steadfast commitment to nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation," Foreign Minister said in a media briefing on Prime Minister's daily engagements after the meetings at the bilateral meeting room in the United Nations Headquarters.



"Issues regarding interest of Bangladesh were discussed during the meetings with the Heads of State," the Foreign Minister said.



The Bangladesh Foreign Minister, as well, attended a high-level meeting on deep-sea scientific research jointly organized by Bangladesh, Argentina, and the International Seabed Authority at the United Nations headquarters, the release added.



