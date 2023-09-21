One die, 171 hospitalised with dengue in Ctg





The dengue control room of the district civil surgeon's office said this afternoon that a total of 171 dengue patients were hospitalised at various hospitals in Chattogram on Wednesday.

Of the total 171 patients, 71 were admitted in government hospitals and 100 in private hospitals.

Md Hossain, 55, who died of dengue in Chattogram Medical College Hospital hailed from Patiya upazila.

Civil Surgeon Dr Mohammad Iliyas Chowdhury said a total of 8,276 dengue patients have been detected in Chattogram in the last nine months till September 18 this year and the number of deaths has reached 69 in Chattogram this year. CHATTOGRAM, Sept 20: An elderly man died and a total of 171 dengue patients were hospitalized at various hospitals in Chattogram in the last 24 hours.The dengue control room of the district civil surgeon's office said this afternoon that a total of 171 dengue patients were hospitalised at various hospitals in Chattogram on Wednesday.Of the total 171 patients, 71 were admitted in government hospitals and 100 in private hospitals.Md Hossain, 55, who died of dengue in Chattogram Medical College Hospital hailed from Patiya upazila.Civil Surgeon Dr Mohammad Iliyas Chowdhury said a total of 8,276 dengue patients have been detected in Chattogram in the last nine months till September 18 this year and the number of deaths has reached 69 in Chattogram this year.A total of 7891 dengue patients have recovered and returned to their respective residence, the sources added. �BSS