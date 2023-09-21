10 arrested for extortion in city





Senior assistant director (media) of RAB Aminul Islam said a team of RAB-10 conducted separate drives in city`s Gandaria and Wari area and arrested them last night (Tuesday).

The arrestees are identified as - Ramjan, 36, Md Safayat Hossain, 23, Md Jibon Hossain, 23, Md Sumon,42, Md Faruque Hossain,41, Habibur Rahman, 35, Md Tamjid Hossain Rabin,30, Md Fazlur Rahman Rana,33, Md Mostafa Kamal Hasan,35 and Md Shofik,36.

RAB also recovered extortion money worth Taka 11,800 and nine mobile sets from their possession.

During the interrogation, the extortionists admitted that they have been allegedly taking money from the drivers of inter-district truck, covered van and lorry plying in Gandaria and Wari area.



