ISU World Cup Genius quiz competition logo unveiled

The logo of the "ISU World Cup Genius" quiz competition, organised by International Standard University (ISU) for the students of class eleven and twelve, was unveiled on Wednesday on the university's Mahakhali campus. ISU Vice-Chancellor, Prof Dr Abdul Awal Khan, unveiled the logo.HTM Quader Newaz, Treasurer-in-charge, ISU, Md Faizullah Kawshik, Registrar, ISU and chairpersons of all departments, as well as teachers, students, and administrative staff were also present at the event.Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Abdul Awal Khan inaugurated the ceremony, extending his best wishes for the success of the ISU World Cup Genius quiz competition and giving compliments to the participating college teams.Raisul Haque Choudhury, Head of Public Relations at International Standard University, stated that in conjunction with the upcoming Cricket World Cup, college-level students from class eleven and twelve can form teams and participate in this quiz competition. The champion team will receive a prize of Tk 50,000. The runner-up teams will receive Tk 30,000 and Tk 15,000 respectively. Tournament's best genius will be awarded Tk 10,000. Former and current cricketers, social influencers, and stars from various fields will be present in various segments of this competition. The ISU official facebook page will live-stream all segments of the event.Interested participants can register now by visiting www.isu.ac.bd or by calling the numbers 01313 037 135 or 01313 400 600. Registration is open and will continue until October 7, 2023.