Thursday, 21 September, 2023, 10:20 AM
Training centres being established in 8 divs for physically challenged people: Minister

Published : Thursday, 21 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

Social Welfare Minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed on Wednesday said  integrated training centres are being established in all the eight divisions of the country with the aim of  providing training, and creating employment for physically challenged people.
The minister said this while speaking as the chief guest at a function organized on the occasion of the inauguration of the  Protection Trust for People with Disability, Maitri Shilpa's newly constructed gate 'Shongshaptak', deep tube well, Maitri plastic chairs and baskets. Social Welfare Secretary Md Jahangir Alam presided over the function.
The minister said that Maitri Industries is turning to a profitable industry. For the welfare of the people with disability, plants of Maitri Shilpa will be set up at the district level. Manufacturing of chairs and baskets at this plant will make it a more profitable enterprise.    �UNB



