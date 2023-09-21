Finance fest at JU begins





JU Pro Vice-Chancellor (Administration) Prof Sheikh Md Monzurul Huq inaugurated the festival on Wednesday as chief guest at around 10am at the Faculty of Business Studies premises.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Pro VC said, "This type of festival will promote the reciprocal interaction among the students as well as the competitive mindset of the students."

Prof Nilanjan Kumar Saha, Dean of the Faculty of Business Studies, said, "Programmes like these serve as a means for students to develop and educate themselves. I believe Finance Fest will serve as a valuable source of skill development for students beyond their academic studies."

Md Yousuf Harun, Chairman of the Finance and Banking Department, expressed his gratitude to the organising batch and said that such initiatives would be consistently supported by the department in the upcoming days.



The four-day festival will feature many significant events including a tree plantation programme, rally, flash mob, Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint presentations, chess competition, quiz competition, panel discussion, job fair, friendly football and cricket match and photo exhibition.