Thursday, 21 September, 2023, 10:19 AM
Home City News

9 more C-19 cases reported

Published : Thursday, 21 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

Bangladesh reported 9 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours till Wednesday morning.
With the new numbers, the country's total Covid-19 caseload rose to 2,045,633, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,477 as no new fatalities were reported during this period.
The daily case test positivity rate stood at 1.36 percent as 885 samples were tested.
The recovery and death rates remained unchanged at 98.42 percent and 1.44 percent, respectively.    �UNB



