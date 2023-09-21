Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 21 September, 2023, 10:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Cop dies after falling off building in Ctg

Published : Thursday, 21 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 119

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 20: A police constable died after falling off the roof of a five-storey building at Dampara police lines hilltop in Chattogram city on Wednesday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Zahidul Islam, son of Abdul Awal of Kautil village in South Keraniganj upazila of Dhaka.
He was a constable at the Welfare and Force Division of the SAF Branch of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP).
Additional Deputy Commissioner (PR) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police Spina Rani Pramanik said, "CCTV footage shows him standing on the edge of a balcony around 4:20 am and brushing his teeth. He died at around 4.22 pm after falling from the roof of the building."
His body was sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for autopsy, she said.      �UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


One die, 171 hospitalised with dengue in Ctg
10 arrested for extortion in city
ISU World Cup Genius quiz competition logo unveiled
Training centres being established in 8 divs for physically challenged people: Minister
Finance fest at JU begins
UNHCR greets S Korea’s contribution of $1m for Rohingyas
9 more C-19 cases reported
Cop dies after falling off building in Ctg


Latest News
Rishi Sunak delays ban on new gas, diesel cars by 5 yrs
World's oldest wooden structure discovered in Zambia
PM attends Joe Biden's reception
Brown University accords honour to PM for community clinic
PM holds several bilateral meetings on UNGA sidelines
Turkiye's Erdogan meets Israel's Netanyahu as ties thaw
Apple launches charging limit feature in iPhone 15
Two workers die inhaling toxic gas in septic tank in Gazipur
Roundtable discussion held at UIU
Workers' rights, freedom of association top priorities for Biden admn: US tells Dhaka
Most Read News
Rape case: Suspended ASP Sohel gets bail on surrender
Journo Nadim murder: Prime accused Babu's bail stayed
Habibur Rahman made DMP commissioner
Prioritize action research in our education
Student dies falling off DU's Bijoy Ekattor Hall
Fakhrul won’t be allowed in Dhaka: Taposh
DUJA observes 38th founding anniversary
Mother, the two children die as haystack falls on them in Feni
PM puts 5 points to reshape global financial system to tackle ongoing crisis
'Potatoes to be imported if syndicate can't be broken by 3-4 days'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft