Cop dies after falling off building in Ctg





The deceased was identified as Zahidul Islam, son of Abdul Awal of Kautil village in South Keraniganj upazila of Dhaka.

He was a constable at the Welfare and Force Division of the SAF Branch of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP).

Additional Deputy Commissioner (PR) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police Spina Rani Pramanik said, "CCTV footage shows him standing on the edge of a balcony around 4:20 am and brushing his teeth. He died at around 4.22 pm after falling from the roof of the building."

His body was sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for autopsy, she said. �UNB

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 20: A police constable died after falling off the roof of a five-storey building at Dampara police lines hilltop in Chattogram city on Wednesday afternoon.The deceased was identified as Zahidul Islam, son of Abdul Awal of Kautil village in South Keraniganj upazila of Dhaka.He was a constable at the Welfare and Force Division of the SAF Branch of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP).Additional Deputy Commissioner (PR) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police Spina Rani Pramanik said, "CCTV footage shows him standing on the edge of a balcony around 4:20 am and brushing his teeth. He died at around 4.22 pm after falling from the roof of the building."His body was sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for autopsy, she said. �UNB