Man gets life-term for rape of 5th grader in Dhaka

A Dhaka court on Wednesday sentenced a man to life term imprisonment in a case over raping a 5th grader in Dhaka's Badda area around eight years back.The convict is Nasir Hawlader of Jhalakathi district.Dhaka Women and Children Repression and Prevention-7 Judge Sabera Sultana Khanam also fined the convict Tk 20,000, in default of which he will have to serve three more months' imprisonment, said the court's Special Public Prosecutor Afroza Farhana Ahmed.According to the case statement, the accused and the victim's family used to live at the same house as tenants at Sekendarbagh area of Badda.On April 13, 2015, the accused forcibly took the girl to his room and raped her.Two days after the incident, the victim's mother filed a case accusing Nasir with Badda police station in this connection.Police pressed chargesheets against him on September 13 of the same year. �UNB