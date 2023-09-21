Ensure street lights in city  







In Dhaka city there are many roads those cover with darkness after the evening because of lacking of street lights. The darkness makes an opportunity for the pickpockets and Hijackers.



Besides, in the capital city Dhaka there are many roads which are above have flyovers and for this reason also in daytime those roads are covered with darkness. For this darkness the pedestrians have faced various types of problems. In addition, for this darkness any types of accidents may occur in any times. So setting street lights in the dark roads is a crying need.

I urged to the authority of the government for making sure that there are street lights in the dark roads of the capital city Dhaka.



Jobaidul Islam

