Govt to distribute Tk 235cr to pry school students in Khulna Div





This information was confirmed by officials of the Department of Primary Education-Khulna.

Each student will get Tk 150 per month. They will receive the stipend money at their mother's mobile banking accounts for four times (after each three-month) per year through EFT by G2P (Government to payment) system.

The government has taken a project to provide stipend to primary students to reduce dropout of poor students in the country.

Under the project, over 13 lakh students of 8,240 government primary schools in Khulna Division will get the first quarterly stipend by next October.

While talking with The Daily Observer, Md Moslem Uddin, deputy director of the Directorate of Primary Education in Khulna Division, said, the present government is carrying out the project with a view to ensuring primary education to all and reducing the dropout of primary school students across the country.

The government has taken the National Safety Net Programme for the improvement of mass people livelihood and reducing discrimination between rich and poor students of primary schools, he added.

Dropout rate of primary school students is now about 4 per cent in the division. It was 7 per cent in the last financial year, he said.

KHULNA, Sept 20: Government will distribute Tk 234.9 crore as stipend money among 13 lakh 529 students of government primary schools in the division for the first quarter of the current financial year 2023-24.This information was confirmed by officials of the Department of Primary Education-Khulna.Each student will get Tk 150 per month. They will receive the stipend money at their mother's mobile banking accounts for four times (after each three-month) per year through EFT by G2P (Government to payment) system.The government has taken a project to provide stipend to primary students to reduce dropout of poor students in the country.Under the project, over 13 lakh students of 8,240 government primary schools in Khulna Division will get the first quarterly stipend by next October.A total of 12,02,015 families will get benefits through the project.While talking with The Daily Observer, Md Moslem Uddin, deputy director of the Directorate of Primary Education in Khulna Division, said, the present government is carrying out the project with a view to ensuring primary education to all and reducing the dropout of primary school students across the country.The government has taken the National Safety Net Programme for the improvement of mass people livelihood and reducing discrimination between rich and poor students of primary schools, he added.Dropout rate of primary school students is now about 4 per cent in the division. It was 7 per cent in the last financial year, he said.