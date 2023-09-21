Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 21 September, 2023, 10:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Govt to distribute Tk 235cr to pry school students in Khulna Div

Published : Thursday, 21 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Sept 20: Government will distribute Tk 234.9 crore as stipend money among 13 lakh 529 students of government primary schools in the division for the first quarter of the current financial year 2023-24.
This information was confirmed by officials of the Department of Primary Education-Khulna.
Each student will get Tk 150 per month. They will receive the stipend money at their mother's mobile banking accounts for four times (after each three-month) per year through EFT by G2P (Government to payment) system.
The government has taken a project to provide stipend to primary students to reduce dropout of poor students in the country.
Under the project, over 13 lakh students of 8,240 government primary schools in Khulna Division will get the first quarterly stipend by next October.
A total of 12,02,015 families will get benefits through the project.
While talking with The Daily Observer, Md Moslem Uddin, deputy director of the Directorate of Primary Education in Khulna Division, said, the present government is carrying out the project with a view to ensuring primary education to all and reducing the dropout of primary school students across the country.
The government has taken the National Safety Net Programme for the improvement of mass people livelihood and reducing discrimination between rich and poor students of primary schools, he added.
Dropout rate of primary school students is now about 4 per cent in the division. It was 7 per cent in the last financial year, he said.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Govt to distribute Tk 235cr to pry school students in Khulna Div
Poor people get financial aid in Sirajganj
One to die, 3 get life term in separate cases
Onion, potato out of Rajshahi bazaars after govt fixes prices
Two crushed under train in Netrakona, Natore
‘Hello KMP’ app launched to ensure citizen services
Six killed, 17 injured in road mishaps
Schoolgirl dies from snakebite at Nabinagar


Latest News
Rishi Sunak delays ban on new gas, diesel cars by 5 yrs
World's oldest wooden structure discovered in Zambia
PM attends Joe Biden's reception
Brown University accords honour to PM for community clinic
PM holds several bilateral meetings on UNGA sidelines
Turkiye's Erdogan meets Israel's Netanyahu as ties thaw
Apple launches charging limit feature in iPhone 15
Two workers die inhaling toxic gas in septic tank in Gazipur
Roundtable discussion held at UIU
Workers' rights, freedom of association top priorities for Biden admn: US tells Dhaka
Most Read News
Rape case: Suspended ASP Sohel gets bail on surrender
Journo Nadim murder: Prime accused Babu's bail stayed
Habibur Rahman made DMP commissioner
Prioritize action research in our education
Student dies falling off DU's Bijoy Ekattor Hall
DUJA observes 38th founding anniversary
Fakhrul won’t be allowed in Dhaka: Taposh
Mother, the two children die as haystack falls on them in Feni
PM puts 5 points to reshape global financial system to tackle ongoing crisis
'Potatoes to be imported if syndicate can't be broken by 3-4 days'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft