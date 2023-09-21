Video
Poor people get financial aid in Sirajganj

Published : Thursday, 21 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Our Correspondent


SIRAJGANJ, Sept 20: Sirajganj Zilla Parishad distributed cheques among poor, helpless and underprivileged family members from education sector on the occasion of National Local Government Day-2023.
The distribution programme was held in the Zilla Parishad conference room in the town on Tuesday.
Zilla Parishad Chairman Abdul Latif Biswas was present there as the chief guest and distributed these cheques among the poor, helpless and indigent family members.
Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer (Acting) Anisur Rahman, Panel Chairman Shariful Islam Tajful, and Sadar Upazila Parishad members Aminul Islam and Selina Begum, among others, were also present during the distribution.



