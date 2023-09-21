One to die, 3 get life term in separate cases





BARISHAL: A court in the district sentenced two men to life-term imprisonment in two different rape cases.

Barishal Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Md Yarab Hossain handed down the verdict on Monday in presence of the two convicts.

The condemned convicts are: Rajat Halder, 36, son of Subir Halder of Ahuti Batra Village in Agailjhara Upazila; and Abul Hossain Bali, 45, son of late Araj Ali Bali of Kachua Village in Wazirpur Upazila.

The court also fined them Tk 30,000.

The victim's father lodged a case with Agailjhara Police Station (PS) in this regard.

Investigation Officer of the case Sub-Inspector (SI) Idris Ali submitted the charge-sheet to the court on August 4, 2012.

Following this, the tribunal judge pronounced the verdict after examining the case records and taking depositions of seven witnesses.

Meanwhile, Abul Hossain Bali raped a nine-year-old madrasa girl in Wazirpur Upazila on April 9, 2013.

The victim's father lodged a case with Wazirpur Model PS in this regard.

After investigation, SI Humayun Kabir submitted the charge-sheet to the court on June 23, 2013.

Following this, the tribunal judge pronounced the verdict on Monday after examining the case records and taking depositions of four witnesses.

NARAYANGANJ: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced a man to death for killing a child after rape in Rupganj Upazila in 2021.

Narayanganj District Women and Children Repression Tribunal Judge Nazmul Haque Shyamol handed down the verdict at noon in presence of the convict.

The condemned convict is Md Mosharraf Mia, 45, son of late Abdur Rahman, a resident of Kendua area in Rupganj Upazila of the district.

The court also fined him Tk 1 lakh.

Meanwhile, he was sentenced another five years of jail and fined Tk 20,000 for dumping the body of the deceased.

Public Prosecutor of the court Advocate Raqibuddin Ahmed Raqib confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecution, Mosharraf Mia killed the nine-year-old child after rape on October 22, 2021, and tried to dump the body in a bush.

The deceased's family members lodged a case with Rupganj PS on October 23, 2021.

After investigation, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court.

Following this, the tribunal judge pronounced the verdict on Sunday noon after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.

NATORE: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced a man to life-term of imprisonment for rapping a housewife on August 7, 2013.

District Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Md Abdur Rahim handed down the verdict.

The court also fined him Tk 30,000.

According to the prosecution, the housewife was drying wet clothes on the roof of the house on August 7, 2013. The accused took her to the kitchen, and violated the woman there.

A case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act was filed with the PS concerned.

After investigation, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court.

Following this, the tribunal judge pronounced the verdict on Sunday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.



