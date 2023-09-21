Onion, potato out of Rajshahi bazaars after govt fixes prices





RAJSHAHI, Sept 20: Due to unknown outage of onion and potato from district bazaars, consumers are not getting these items available at the government fixed prices. It was alleged by common consumers.

The government fixed prices of potato, onion and egg, with effect from Friday. But onion and potato are not adequate in the markets.

Taking this as advantage, both wholesalers and retailers are, in tricks, asking increased prices to the consumers.

A visit to wholesale bazaars found per kilogram (kg) onion selling at Tk 72-75 while potato at Tk 40-42.

But egg is selling at the fixed price.

On Thursday, the highest price of onion was fixed at Tk 65 per kg while potato at Tk 36. The egg price was fixed at Tk 12 per piece.

A potato wholesaler of Sahebbazar Masterpara Kitchen Market Miraj Hossain said, potato is not available at bazaar; today potatoes were not supplied; stocks till Thursday have been sold out; the government fixed prices were made in the afternoon. "We have purchased in the morning. So we have to sell at higher rates."

"If we get at the fixed prices we will also sell at the same prices. At present, per kg potato wholesale price is Tk 41," he added.

A retail trader at Sahebbazar Altaf Hossain said, potato and onion are not available in markets. "As we are purchasing at higher prices we have to sell at the higher prices," he added.

He was echoed by onion seller Monir Hossain at Sagorpara Kitchen Market. "We are not getting onions at the government rate," he said.

A consumer of New Market area Mizanur Rahman, came to purchase potato and onion, said, "I came to know through TV at night about reduced prices of onion and potato. But it has no impact on markets today."

It is tricks of traders, he added.

Rajshahi District Bazar Monitoring Officer Afrin Hossain said, "The government-fixed prices will be effective. So far I know sale is taking place accordingly. If not, action drive will be conducted from Saturday through the Department of Consumers Rights. We hope onion and potato will be available at the fixed prices."



