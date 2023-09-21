Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 21 September, 2023, 10:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two crushed under train in Netrakona, Natore

Published : Thursday, 21 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Our Correspondents

Two people including a woman have been crushed under train in separate incidents in two districts- Netrakona and Natore, in two days.
NETRAKONA: An elderly man was crushed under a train in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Habibur Rahman, 80, a resident of Lait Village under Challisha Union in the upazila.
It was known that the man was run over by a Mymensingh-bound train from Mohanganj of the district in Challisha area at around 11 am. He died on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
NATORE: A woman was crushed under a train in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday.
The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.
Local sources said a Rajshahi-bound train ran over the woman at the platform of Natore Railway Station at around 11 am while she was wandering around it, which left her dead on the spot.
Natore Railway Station Master Rezaul Karim said the body was removed from the railway track. They then informed it to Santahar Railway Police Station (PS).
Officer-in-Charge of Santahar Railway PS Md Muktar Hossain confirmed the incident.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Govt to distribute Tk 235cr to pry school students in Khulna Div
Poor people get financial aid in Sirajganj
One to die, 3 get life term in separate cases
Onion, potato out of Rajshahi bazaars after govt fixes prices
Two crushed under train in Netrakona, Natore
‘Hello KMP’ app launched to ensure citizen services
Six killed, 17 injured in road mishaps
Schoolgirl dies from snakebite at Nabinagar


Latest News
Rishi Sunak delays ban on new gas, diesel cars by 5 yrs
World's oldest wooden structure discovered in Zambia
PM attends Joe Biden's reception
Brown University accords honour to PM for community clinic
PM holds several bilateral meetings on UNGA sidelines
Turkiye's Erdogan meets Israel's Netanyahu as ties thaw
Apple launches charging limit feature in iPhone 15
Two workers die inhaling toxic gas in septic tank in Gazipur
Roundtable discussion held at UIU
Workers' rights, freedom of association top priorities for Biden admn: US tells Dhaka
Most Read News
Rape case: Suspended ASP Sohel gets bail on surrender
Journo Nadim murder: Prime accused Babu's bail stayed
Habibur Rahman made DMP commissioner
Prioritize action research in our education
Student dies falling off DU's Bijoy Ekattor Hall
DUJA observes 38th founding anniversary
Fakhrul won’t be allowed in Dhaka: Taposh
Mother, the two children die as haystack falls on them in Feni
PM puts 5 points to reshape global financial system to tackle ongoing crisis
'Potatoes to be imported if syndicate can't be broken by 3-4 days'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft