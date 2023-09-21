Two crushed under train in Netrakona, Natore





NETRAKONA: An elderly man was crushed under a train in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Habibur Rahman, 80, a resident of Lait Village under Challisha Union in the upazila.

It was known that the man was run over by a Mymensingh-bound train from Mohanganj of the district in Challisha area at around 11 am. He died on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Local sources said a Rajshahi-bound train ran over the woman at the platform of Natore Railway Station at around 11 am while she was wandering around it, which left her dead on the spot.

Natore Railway Station Master Rezaul Karim said the body was removed from the railway track. They then informed it to Santahar Railway Police Station (PS).

Officer-in-Charge of Santahar Railway PS Md Muktar Hossain confirmed the incident.



