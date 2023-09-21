Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 21 September, 2023, 10:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

‘Hello KMP’ app launched to ensure citizen services

Published : Thursday, 21 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Our Correspondent

‘Hello KMP’ app launched to ensure citizen services

‘Hello KMP’ app launched to ensure citizen services

KHULNA, Sept 20: Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) has launched "Hello KMP" app to facilitate access to various services including emergency national services, online GD, clearance, passport verification, news portal and web-portal.

KMP Commissioner Md Mozammel Haque formally inaugurated the app on Wednesday afternoon during a press briefing at the KMP headquarters in the city.

He said, services such as national emergency services including important phone numbers, online GD, police clearance, passport verification update, traffic and weather update, security clearance, travel, etc. can be easily accessed through smart phone.

Also, through this app, any unnecessary delay in passport-related work, misbehaviour and unethical proposals and harassment of any emergency services can be reported to the authority concerned.
Speaking on the occasion, the KMP chief said that "Hello KMP" app will play an important role to make it easier for people to get a wide variety of services including curbing any types of crimes and drug trading.

The KMP boss said that, with the improvement and development of technology, the use of digital sources is currently increasing in the field of intelligence gathering. In this regard, the KMP commissioner emphasised the use of other sources.

"The app will help reduce militant activities, terrorism, traditional crimes such as robbery, murder, theft and so on," he said.

City residents will now be able to update their information through the app. However, police will continue collecting information manually. 

The app is expected to enhance interaction between the police and citizens.

The Android app is now available in Google Play Store.

Additional Commissioners Sarder Rakibul Islam, Md Sazid Hossain and Taslima Khatun, Deputy Police Commissioners Md Anwar Hossain, Md Kamrul Islam, Zahangir Hossain and AZM Tayebur Rahman, Additional Deputy Police Commissioners Md Moniruzzaman and Sonali Sen, among others, were present in the programme.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Govt to distribute Tk 235cr to pry school students in Khulna Div
Poor people get financial aid in Sirajganj
One to die, 3 get life term in separate cases
Onion, potato out of Rajshahi bazaars after govt fixes prices
Two crushed under train in Netrakona, Natore
‘Hello KMP’ app launched to ensure citizen services
Six killed, 17 injured in road mishaps
Schoolgirl dies from snakebite at Nabinagar


Latest News
Rishi Sunak delays ban on new gas, diesel cars by 5 yrs
World's oldest wooden structure discovered in Zambia
PM attends Joe Biden's reception
Brown University accords honour to PM for community clinic
PM holds several bilateral meetings on UNGA sidelines
Turkiye's Erdogan meets Israel's Netanyahu as ties thaw
Apple launches charging limit feature in iPhone 15
Two workers die inhaling toxic gas in septic tank in Gazipur
Roundtable discussion held at UIU
Workers' rights, freedom of association top priorities for Biden admn: US tells Dhaka
Most Read News
Rape case: Suspended ASP Sohel gets bail on surrender
Journo Nadim murder: Prime accused Babu's bail stayed
Habibur Rahman made DMP commissioner
Prioritize action research in our education
Student dies falling off DU's Bijoy Ekattor Hall
DUJA observes 38th founding anniversary
Fakhrul won’t be allowed in Dhaka: Taposh
Mother, the two children die as haystack falls on them in Feni
PM puts 5 points to reshape global financial system to tackle ongoing crisis
'Potatoes to be imported if syndicate can't be broken by 3-4 days'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft