‘Hello KMP’ app launched to ensure citizen services KHULNA, Sept 20: Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) has launched "Hello KMP" app to facilitate access to various services including emergency national services, online GD, clearance, passport verification, news portal and web-portal.





KMP Commissioner Md Mozammel Haque formally inaugurated the app on Wednesday afternoon during a press briefing at the KMP headquarters in the city.





He said, services such as national emergency services including important phone numbers, online GD, police clearance, passport verification update, traffic and weather update, security clearance, travel, etc. can be easily accessed through smart phone.





Also, through this app, any unnecessary delay in passport-related work, misbehaviour and unethical proposals and harassment of any emergency services can be reported to the authority concerned.



Speaking on the occasion, the KMP chief said that "Hello KMP" app will play an important role to make it easier for people to get a wide variety of services including curbing any types of crimes and drug trading.





The KMP boss said that, with the improvement and development of technology, the use of digital sources is currently increasing in the field of intelligence gathering. In this regard, the KMP commissioner emphasised the use of other sources.





"The app will help reduce militant activities, terrorism, traditional crimes such as robbery, murder, theft and so on," he said.





City residents will now be able to update their information through the app. However, police will continue collecting information manually.





The app is expected to enhance interaction between the police and citizens.





The Android app is now available in Google Play Store.





Additional Commissioners Sarder Rakibul Islam, Md Sazid Hossain and Taslima Khatun, Deputy Police Commissioners Md Anwar Hossain, Md Kamrul Islam, Zahangir Hossain and AZM Tayebur Rahman, Additional Deputy Police Commissioners Md Moniruzzaman and Sonali Sen, among others, were present in the programme.