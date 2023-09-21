Six killed, 17 injured in road mishaps





MADHUPUR, TANGAIL: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Madhupur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The accident took place in Malauri area under Madhupur Municipality in the afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Anwar Hossain, son of Shahidul, a resident of Magra Village under Sadar Upazila in the district. He worked as a CSO at Madhupur Bkash Agent Branch.

Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Madhupur Police Station (PS) Molla Azizur Rahman said a Mymensingh-bound bus of 'Prantik Paribahan' hit a Tangail-bound motorcyclist in Malauri area under Madhupur Municipality in the afternoon, leaving motorcyclist Anwar Hossain seriously injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after completion of an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers have seized the killer bus, the OC added.

GOPALGANJ: Two people were killed and at least 17 others injured in separate road accidents in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday.

A school teacher was killed and at least 15 others were injured in a road accident in the upazila in the evening.

The deceased was identified as Santosh Biswas, 60, son of Sharat Biswas, a resident of Kalpur Village under Rajoir Upazila in Madaripur District. He was a science teacher of Karpara Union Bahumukhi High School in Gopalganj Sadar Upazila.

Boultali Police Outpost In-Charge Aminul Islam said a passenger-laden bus from Boultali fell into a roadside ditch after losing its control over the steering in Satpar area in the evening. At least 15 passengers of the bus were injured at that that and Santosh Biswas went missing in the ditch.

After a long search, the body of Santosh Biswas was recovered on Tuesday morning.

The body was, later, sent to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, necessary steps would be taken in this regard, the police official added.

Meanwhile, a young man was killed and two others were injured in another road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday.

The accident took place in Mandartala area on the Dhaka-Khulna highway of the upazila at noon.

The deceased was identified as Akijul Munshi, 22, hailed from Mollahat in Bagerhat District.

Quoting locals, Gopalganj Sadar PS OC Anisur Rahman said three persons including Akijul Munshi were going towards Mollahat in Bagerhat from Gopalganj Sheikh Sahera Khatun Medical College area at noon riding by a motorcycle. On the way, a Dhaka-bound truck hit the motorcycle in Mandartala area on the Dhaka-Khulna highway, which left Akijul dead on the spot and two others seriously injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The injured were rescued and admitted to the hospital. Of the injured, the condition of one is stated to be critical.

However, legal steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.

PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA: Three people were killed after their motorcycle crashed into a standing truck in Patharghata Upazila of the district on Monday evening.

The accident took place on the Kakchira-Lemua road at around 7:30 pm.

The deceased were identified as Rakib, 23, son of Babul Hawlader, Tanvir, 19, son of Nasir, and Shakib, 20, residents of Kakchira area in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Patharghata PS OC Shah Alam Hawlader said a motorcycle carrying three persons hit a standing truck from behind in the evening while going towards Khastabak area, which left the trio critically injured.

The injured were rescued by locals and rushed to nearby Elahi Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared all of them dead.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

However, necessary steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.



