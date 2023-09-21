Video
Home Countryside

Schoolgirl dies from snakebite at Nabinagar

Published : Thursday, 21 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Our Correspondent

NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA, Sept 20: A schoolgirl died from snakebite in Nabinagar Upazila of the district recently.
The deceased was identified as Sonina, daughter of Monjnu Khan, a resident of Ward No. 6 Bitghat Village in the upazila. She was a tenth grader at Bitghar Radhanagar High School.
Local and the deceased's family sources said a poisonous snake bit Sonia on her left leg in the house, which left her senseless.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and rushed to Brahmanbaria General Hospital, where she was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.    
Physician of the hospital Dr Arifuzzaman Himel confirmed the incident, adding that the girl had died before being taken to the      hospital.




