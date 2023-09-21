16 sluice gates at Kaptai Hydropower Plant re-opens





Per second 9,000 cusec water is dropping into the Karnaphuli River.

This information was confirmed by the power plant Manager Engineer ATM Abdujjaher. On Tuesday the water level of Kaptai Lake reached 107.18 feet means sea level.

More about 25,000 cusec water is being extracted for producing electricity by five units of the power plant. A 203 megawatt of electricity is being added from these units to the national grid.

In the last three/four days, the water level of the lake has swelled highly. Houses around the lake and only road have got sunken.



KAPTAI, RANGAMATI, Sept 20: After four days of closing 16 sluice gates of Kaptai Hydropower Centre were opened by six inches on Tuesday at 1:15 pm.

These 16 gates were opened by six inches on September 15 at 10 am. But these were closed again on the next day due to swelling.