Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 21 September, 2023, 10:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Appeal for help!

Published : Thursday, 21 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Our Correspondent

Appeal for help!

Appeal for help!

SANTHIA, PABNA, Sept 20: Kidney disease affected school student Imran Hossain, 17, is not getting treatment due to lack of money.
Imran is son of day-earner Alam Sarkar and Anija Khatun of Kalogram at Bhulbaria Union in the upazila. He is a meritorious student of Class X (Science) of Chhondah School & College.   

He cannot attend school classes. He is now bed-ridden. He cannot eat anything but vomits only. 
His parents have already spent about Tk 7/8 lakh.  He managed this amount by selling his land piece and taking loan. At present, he has only the house land.

His father became lame after committing road accident. His mother collects milk from village households and supplies this to milkmen. Imran would assist her mother.

Imran needs medicine of about Tk 20,000 per month.

According to family sources, nine years back in 2014, blood came out with urine of Imran. Then he was taken to doctors in Dhaka. After texting, one of his kidney was found defective.

With his critical condition, Imran was treated in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital on August 19, 2023.

At present, he is undergoing treatment under the supervision of kidney specialist Professor Dr Afroza Begum, chairman of Paediatric Nephrology Department.

Doctor said, Imran needs to be transplanted of kidney soon. It needs about Tk 4-5 lakh.

His father Alam Sarkar said, "My one son died of kidney disease at 12, another at 1.5 years and other one at six months. Now my dream with only son Imran is set to go vain also. My daughter is in Class VI."

"I seek assistance from the government and rich men to treat my son," he added.

Santhia Upazila Nirbahi Officer Masud Hossain said, "I was not informed of it. It is heart-rendering issue. The family didn't come to me ever. After inquiry, necessary measures will be taken."

For assistance: Md Alam Sarkar (father) Savings Account No-4117801017044, Sonali Bank, Santhia Branch, Pabna; and Bkash (personal) 01763185232.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Govt to distribute Tk 235cr to pry school students in Khulna Div
Poor people get financial aid in Sirajganj
One to die, 3 get life term in separate cases
Onion, potato out of Rajshahi bazaars after govt fixes prices
Two crushed under train in Netrakona, Natore
‘Hello KMP’ app launched to ensure citizen services
Six killed, 17 injured in road mishaps
Schoolgirl dies from snakebite at Nabinagar


Latest News
Rishi Sunak delays ban on new gas, diesel cars by 5 yrs
World's oldest wooden structure discovered in Zambia
PM attends Joe Biden's reception
Brown University accords honour to PM for community clinic
PM holds several bilateral meetings on UNGA sidelines
Turkiye's Erdogan meets Israel's Netanyahu as ties thaw
Apple launches charging limit feature in iPhone 15
Two workers die inhaling toxic gas in septic tank in Gazipur
Roundtable discussion held at UIU
Workers' rights, freedom of association top priorities for Biden admn: US tells Dhaka
Most Read News
Rape case: Suspended ASP Sohel gets bail on surrender
Journo Nadim murder: Prime accused Babu's bail stayed
Habibur Rahman made DMP commissioner
Student dies falling off DU's Bijoy Ekattor Hall
Prioritize action research in our education
DUJA observes 38th founding anniversary
Fakhrul won’t be allowed in Dhaka: Taposh
Mother, the two children die as haystack falls on them in Feni
PM puts 5 points to reshape global financial system to tackle ongoing crisis
'Potatoes to be imported if syndicate can't be broken by 3-4 days'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft