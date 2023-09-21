Appeal for help!

Imran is son of day-earner Alam Sarkar and Anija Khatun of Kalogram at Bhulbaria Union in the upazila. He is a meritorious student of Class X (Science) of Chhondah School & College.







He cannot attend school classes. He is now bed-ridden. He cannot eat anything but vomits only.



His parents have already spent about Tk 7/8 lakh. He managed this amount by selling his land piece and taking loan. At present, he has only the house land.





His father became lame after committing road accident. His mother collects milk from village households and supplies this to milkmen. Imran would assist her mother.







Imran needs medicine of about Tk 20,000 per month.





According to family sources, nine years back in 2014, blood came out with urine of Imran. Then he was taken to doctors in Dhaka. After texting, one of his kidney was found defective.





With his critical condition, Imran was treated in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital on August 19, 2023.





At present, he is undergoing treatment under the supervision of kidney specialist Professor Dr Afroza Begum, chairman of Paediatric Nephrology Department.





Doctor said, Imran needs to be transplanted of kidney soon. It needs about Tk 4-5 lakh.





His father Alam Sarkar said, "My one son died of kidney disease at 12, another at 1.5 years and other one at six months. Now my dream with only son Imran is set to go vain also. My daughter is in Class VI."





"I seek assistance from the government and rich men to treat my son," he added.





Santhia Upazila Nirbahi Officer Masud Hossain said, "I was not informed of it. It is heart-rendering issue. The family didn't come to me ever. After inquiry, necessary measures will be taken."







SANTHIA, PABNA, Sept 20: Kidney disease affected school student Imran Hossain, 17, is not getting treatment due to lack of money.For assistance: Md Alam Sarkar (father) Savings Account No-4117801017044, Sonali Bank, Santhia Branch, Pabna; and Bkash (personal) 01763185232.