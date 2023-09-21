Video
India tells citizens in Canada to exercise caution as ties worsen

Published : Thursday, 21 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

NEW DELHI, Sept 20: India urged caution on Wednesday by its nationals in Canada, and those planning to visit, as relations deteriorated after each nation expelled one of the other's diplomats in an escalating row over the murder of a Sikh separatist leader.
Tension has grown since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday Canada was investigating "credible allegations" about the potential involvement of Indian government agents in the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia in June.
"In view of growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in Canada, all Indian nationals there, and those contemplating travel, are urged to exercise utmost caution," India's foreign ministry said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has rejected outright Canada's suspicions that New Delhi's agents had links to the murder.
"Given the deteriorating security environment in Canada, Indian students in particular are advised to exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant," the ministry added in a statement.
India has been the largest source nation for international students in Canada since 2018.
That figure rose 47% last year to nearly 320,000, making up about 40% of total overseas students, says the Canadian Bureau of International Education, which also helps institutions provide a subsidised education to domestic students.
On Wednesday, a private entertainment company, BookMyShow, announced the cancellation of an India tour by Canadian singer Shubhneet Singh.
Canadian officials have so far declined to say why they believe India could be linked to Nijjar's murder.
India's main opposition Congress party also backed the government's rejection of the accusations, urging a stand against threats to the country's sovereignty.
"Trudeau's defence of declared terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar is absolutely shameful and shows how much the present Canadian regime is in bed with Khalistani sympathisers," Abhishek Manu Singhvi, a senior Congress lawmaker, posted on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
Khalistan is the name of an independent Sikh state whose creation was the goal of a bloody Sikh insurgency in the 1980s and 1990s in India's northern state of Punjab, during which tens of thousands were killed.    �REUTERS




