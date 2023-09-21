Video
Chinese blockade on Taiwan would be 'monster risk': Pentagon

Published : Thursday, 21 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

WASHINGTON, Sept 20: A Chinese blockade on the island democracy of Taiwan would be a "monster risk" for Beijing and likely to fail, while a military invasion would be extremely difficult, senior Pentagon officials told Congress Tuesday.
Beijing claims self-ruled Taiwan as its territory, vowing to seize it one day, and officials in Washington -- a key ally of Taipei -- have cited 2027 as a possible timeline for an invasion.
The growing worries come as China has ramped up military pressures on Taiwan, holding large-scale wargames simulating a blockade on the island, while conducting near-daily warplane incursions and sending Chinese vessels around its waters.
Ely Ratner, the Pentagon's assistant defense secretary for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, said a blockade would be "a monster risk for the PRC (People's Republic of China)," referring to China by its official name.
"It would likely not succeed, and it would be a huge risk of escalation for the PRC, where it would likely have to consider whether or not it was willing to ultimately start attacking commercial maritime vessels," Ratner told the House Armed Services Committee.     �AFP




