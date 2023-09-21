Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 21 September, 2023, 10:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Israel kills six Palestinians in occupied West Bank, Gaza

Published : Thursday, 21 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

WEST BANK, Sept 20: Israeli forces have killed at least five Palestinians during two raids in the occupied West Bank, and another Palestinian in a separate incident in the blockaded Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours in the latest spike of violence on the occupied territories.
On Tuesday, Israeli forces raided the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank, and killed four Palestinians. Some 30 others were also wounded, according to Palestinian health officials.
The four killed were identified as Mahmoud Saadi, 23; Mahmoud Ararawi, 24; Raafat Khamayseh, 22; and Atta Mousa, 29.
Early Wednesday morning, Israeli forces raided the refugee camp of Aqabat Jabr in Jericho. A statement by the military said that troops opened fire toward a Palestinian who was throwing explosives at them.
The Palestinian health ministry identified the man as 19-year-old Dhargham al-Akhras.
In Gaza, the Palestinian man killed was identified as Yousef Salem Radwan, 25. He was shot by Israeli forces east of Khan Yunis in Gaza, reported Palestinian media.
The Israeli military did not confirm the Gaza killing, but said that "rioters" had gathered next to the fence that separates Gaza from Israel, and that "a number of explosive devices were activated by the rioters". The military also gave few details about the deaths in the Jenin, apart from saying that it had carried out a drone attack.
    �AL JAZEERA




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


India tells citizens in Canada to exercise caution as ties worsen
Chinese blockade on Taiwan would be 'monster risk': Pentagon
Israel kills six Palestinians in occupied West Bank, Gaza
UN chief convenes 'no nonsense' climate summit, without China or US
Charles III welcomed in France for first visit as king
Zelensky set for first in-person Russia showdown of war at UN
Kremlin: Russia, China must edge closer to counter Western efforts to contain them
Biden says he is running for re-election because democracy is at stake


Latest News
Rishi Sunak delays ban on new gas, diesel cars by 5 yrs
World's oldest wooden structure discovered in Zambia
PM attends Joe Biden's reception
Brown University accords honour to PM for community clinic
PM holds several bilateral meetings on UNGA sidelines
Turkiye's Erdogan meets Israel's Netanyahu as ties thaw
Apple launches charging limit feature in iPhone 15
Two workers die inhaling toxic gas in septic tank in Gazipur
Roundtable discussion held at UIU
Workers' rights, freedom of association top priorities for Biden admn: US tells Dhaka
Most Read News
Rape case: Suspended ASP Sohel gets bail on surrender
Journo Nadim murder: Prime accused Babu's bail stayed
Habibur Rahman made DMP commissioner
Student dies falling off DU's Bijoy Ekattor Hall
Prioritize action research in our education
DUJA observes 38th founding anniversary
Fakhrul won’t be allowed in Dhaka: Taposh
Mother, the two children die as haystack falls on them in Feni
PM puts 5 points to reshape global financial system to tackle ongoing crisis
'Potatoes to be imported if syndicate can't be broken by 3-4 days'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft