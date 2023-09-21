Video
Bangladesh contingent welcomed in Hangzhou

Published : Thursday, 21 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113

The Bangladesh contingent participating in the 19th Asian Games was welcomed through a colorful programme in Hangzhou Asian Games Village in China on Wednesday afternoon.

Athletes and officials gathered in the ceremony defying the rain.

Syed Shahed Reza, Secretary General of the Olympic Association (BOA), led the Bangladesh contingent. Bangladesh Chef -de- Mission of the games AK Sarkar and Deputy Chef-de mission Brigadier General Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui were also present there.

The flag of Bangladesh was hoisted at the Games Flag Plaza and the national anthem was played.

Hangzhou Asian Games Village Mayor Li Huolin welcomed the Bangladesh team and wished them success for the upcoming event. He also exchanged greetings with the BOA's secretary general.     �BSS



