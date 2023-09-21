New Zealand upbeat to overcome Bangladesh challenge





The Black Caps haven't won any ODI match in Bangladesh since 2008 and lost seven straight matches. After winning a three-match ODI in 2008 by 2-1, New Zealand suffered a 4-0 defeat in five-match series in 2010 and a 3-0 sweep in 2013.

Since then, it would be the first ODI series between the two sides on Bangladesh soil.

"We know how strong Bangladesh are in their home conditions, so it's a good challenge for us against them. And it's my first time playing here, so certainly plenty to learn on my behalf. But the boys are really looking forward to tomorrow and getting underway," Ferguson said.

Ferguson informed they would lean on their bowling coach Shane Jurgensen, who was also Bangladesh's bowling coach till 2014, to know the strategic point to beat Bangladesh at their own den.

"However, we know it starts with the first ball in the first game. So, it's important for us just to focus on what's coming up tomorrow and try to adapt as quickly as possible to the conditions. For some of us, we haven't played here, so we'll have to adapt quicker."

"Certainly we're leaning on the knowledge of the guys who have been here previously and leaning on Jurgensen about how to play the game and construct our innings with the bat and then try to defend it with the ball. Or vice versa. But yeah, look, it's going to be a great challenge, and hopefully we can do better than what you just said."

Ferguson revealed that he had made necessary homework to deal with Bangladesh at their own as he found that almost every team struggled here.

"I have seen some highlights from when England was here and there were a lot of wickets taken by pacers. So, I suppose that's when change-ups tend to come in a bit more. Obviously with it being so humid as well, the ball tends to swing. So, we're sort of known for our swing bowling and I'm sure we'll still be able to use that tomorrow," Ferguson said.

New Zealand sent only five World Cup-bound players to Bangladesh. Lockie Ferguson leads the side that also includes Trent Boult, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi and Will Young.

Ferguson said as an experienced campaigner pace bowler Trent Boult will have to take the bulk of responsibility in the series, which starts tomorrow at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

"Clearly a guy with a lot of experience (Boult) and certainly really enjoying him back within the group. Straightaway in England, he came in and he was exceptional. It was challenging to bowl quick. The scores were high in England and his expertise and calmness under pressure was irreplaceable," Ferguson said.

"So I guess without Tim (Southee) and Matt Henry, Boult's gonna have a bigger leadership role as he always does. But he's certainly a gem for us and I certainly enjoy playing alongside and, you know, I'm sure if it's swinging tomorrow, he's one of the guys who'll get some swing out of it," he added.

With New Zealand opting to rest some players, Ferguson believes it's the only way to counter the burden of unprecedented workload in the modern cricket.

"I think it's the nature of international cricket at this stage. You've probably seen throughout the last few years, a lot of rotation around teams just with the amount of cricket we're playing. Some players are choosing to take a rest now, just before the World Cup and some have taken a little bit earlier. So, I think that's great with them," he said.

He is however excited to lead the side, even though against a side which is almost invincible at home.

"Obviously a huge honour for myself to be captain and obviously just in an interim sort of position while our other three captains are away but obviously very privileged to be in this role," Ferguson remarked on leading his country for the first time. "As a fast bowler, I guess things do change, but I think at the same time it brings a lot of benefits like talking to bowlers, working out plans, obviously being in their shoes a lot of the time, in the pressure moments." �BSS



New Zealand stand in skipper Lockie Ferguson was not aware of his side's dismal ODI record in Bangladesh but admitted that it would be a huge challenging to win a series here.The Black Caps haven't won any ODI match in Bangladesh since 2008 and lost seven straight matches. After winning a three-match ODI in 2008 by 2-1, New Zealand suffered a 4-0 defeat in five-match series in 2010 and a 3-0 sweep in 2013.Since then, it would be the first ODI series between the two sides on Bangladesh soil."We know how strong Bangladesh are in their home conditions, so it's a good challenge for us against them. And it's my first time playing here, so certainly plenty to learn on my behalf. But the boys are really looking forward to tomorrow and getting underway," Ferguson said.Ferguson informed they would lean on their bowling coach Shane Jurgensen, who was also Bangladesh's bowling coach till 2014, to know the strategic point to beat Bangladesh at their own den."I didn't know that (about the dismal record). (But) every series we play, we play to win. As I was saying, Bangladesh is very good in their home conditions and a huge challenge here. The boys are very much prepared to take the series out," Ferguson said."However, we know it starts with the first ball in the first game. So, it's important for us just to focus on what's coming up tomorrow and try to adapt as quickly as possible to the conditions. For some of us, we haven't played here, so we'll have to adapt quicker.""Certainly we're leaning on the knowledge of the guys who have been here previously and leaning on Jurgensen about how to play the game and construct our innings with the bat and then try to defend it with the ball. Or vice versa. But yeah, look, it's going to be a great challenge, and hopefully we can do better than what you just said."Ferguson revealed that he had made necessary homework to deal with Bangladesh at their own as he found that almost every team struggled here."I have seen some highlights from when England was here and there were a lot of wickets taken by pacers. So, I suppose that's when change-ups tend to come in a bit more. Obviously with it being so humid as well, the ball tends to swing. So, we're sort of known for our swing bowling and I'm sure we'll still be able to use that tomorrow," Ferguson said.New Zealand sent only five World Cup-bound players to Bangladesh. Lockie Ferguson leads the side that also includes Trent Boult, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi and Will Young.Ferguson said as an experienced campaigner pace bowler Trent Boult will have to take the bulk of responsibility in the series, which starts tomorrow at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium."Clearly a guy with a lot of experience (Boult) and certainly really enjoying him back within the group. Straightaway in England, he came in and he was exceptional. It was challenging to bowl quick. The scores were high in England and his expertise and calmness under pressure was irreplaceable," Ferguson said."So I guess without Tim (Southee) and Matt Henry, Boult's gonna have a bigger leadership role as he always does. But he's certainly a gem for us and I certainly enjoy playing alongside and, you know, I'm sure if it's swinging tomorrow, he's one of the guys who'll get some swing out of it," he added.With New Zealand opting to rest some players, Ferguson believes it's the only way to counter the burden of unprecedented workload in the modern cricket."I think it's the nature of international cricket at this stage. You've probably seen throughout the last few years, a lot of rotation around teams just with the amount of cricket we're playing. Some players are choosing to take a rest now, just before the World Cup and some have taken a little bit earlier. So, I think that's great with them," he said.He is however excited to lead the side, even though against a side which is almost invincible at home."Obviously a huge honour for myself to be captain and obviously just in an interim sort of position while our other three captains are away but obviously very privileged to be in this role," Ferguson remarked on leading his country for the first time. "As a fast bowler, I guess things do change, but I think at the same time it brings a lot of benefits like talking to bowlers, working out plans, obviously being in their shoes a lot of the time, in the pressure moments." �BSS