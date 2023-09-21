Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 21 September, 2023, 10:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

New Zealand upbeat to overcome Bangladesh challenge

Published : Thursday, 21 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

New Zealand stand in skipper Lockie Ferguson was not aware of his side's dismal ODI record in Bangladesh but admitted that it would be a huge challenging to win a series here.
The Black Caps haven't won any ODI match in Bangladesh since 2008 and lost seven straight matches. After winning a three-match ODI in 2008 by 2-1, New Zealand suffered a 4-0 defeat in five-match series in 2010 and a 3-0 sweep in 2013.
Since then, it would be the first ODI series between the two sides on Bangladesh soil.
"We know how strong Bangladesh are in their home conditions, so it's a good challenge for us against them. And it's my first time playing here, so certainly plenty to learn on my behalf. But the boys are really looking forward to tomorrow and getting underway," Ferguson said.
Ferguson informed they would lean on their bowling coach Shane Jurgensen, who was also Bangladesh's bowling coach till 2014, to know the strategic point to beat Bangladesh at their own den.
"I didn't know that (about the dismal record). (But) every series we play, we play to win. As I was saying, Bangladesh is very good in their home conditions and a huge challenge here. The boys are very much prepared to take the series out," Ferguson said.
"However, we know it starts with the first ball in the first game. So, it's important for us just to focus on what's coming up tomorrow and try to adapt as quickly as possible to the conditions. For some of us, we haven't played here, so we'll have to adapt quicker."
"Certainly we're leaning on the knowledge of the guys who have been here previously and leaning on Jurgensen about how to play the game and construct our innings with the bat and then try to defend it with the ball. Or vice versa. But yeah, look, it's going to be a great challenge, and hopefully we can do better than what you just said."
Ferguson revealed that he had made necessary homework to deal with Bangladesh at their own as he found that almost every team struggled here.
"I have seen some highlights from when England was here and there were a lot of wickets taken by pacers. So, I suppose that's when change-ups tend to come in a bit more. Obviously with it being so humid as well, the ball tends to swing. So, we're sort of known for our swing bowling and I'm sure we'll still be able to use that tomorrow," Ferguson said.
New Zealand sent only five World Cup-bound players to Bangladesh. Lockie Ferguson leads the side that also includes Trent Boult, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi and Will Young.
Ferguson said as an experienced campaigner pace bowler Trent Boult will have to take the bulk of responsibility in the series, which starts tomorrow at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.
"Clearly a guy with a lot of experience (Boult) and certainly really enjoying him back within the group. Straightaway in England, he came in and he was exceptional. It was challenging to bowl quick. The scores were high in England and his expertise and calmness under pressure was irreplaceable," Ferguson said.
"So I guess without Tim (Southee) and Matt Henry, Boult's gonna have a bigger leadership role as he always does. But he's certainly a gem for us and I certainly enjoy playing alongside and, you know, I'm sure if it's swinging tomorrow, he's one of the guys who'll get some swing out of it," he added.
With New Zealand opting to rest some players, Ferguson believes it's the only way to counter the burden of unprecedented workload in the modern cricket.
"I think it's the nature of international cricket at this stage. You've probably seen throughout the last few years, a lot of rotation around teams just with the amount of cricket we're playing. Some players are choosing to take a rest now, just before the World Cup and some have taken a little bit earlier. So, I think that's great with them," he said.
He is however excited to lead the side, even though against a side which is almost invincible at home.
"Obviously a huge honour for myself to be captain and obviously just in an interim sort of position while our other three captains are away but obviously very privileged to be in this role," Ferguson remarked on leading his country for the first time. "As a fast bowler, I guess things do change, but I think at the same time it brings a lot of benefits like talking to bowlers, working out plans, obviously being in their shoes a lot of the time, in the pressure moments."     �BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


New Zealand to decide Southee's World Cup fate after surgery
England's Root to get World Cup practice against Ireland
Bangladesh contingent welcomed in Hangzhou
New Zealand upbeat to overcome Bangladesh challenge
Both hosts and guest are desperate to get winning start
Bangladesh fail to win first match
Bangladesh to play mind game due to lack of practice
Alvarez saves ManC blushes after Champions League first night scare


Latest News
Rishi Sunak delays ban on new gas, diesel cars by 5 yrs
World's oldest wooden structure discovered in Zambia
PM attends Joe Biden's reception
Brown University accords honour to PM for community clinic
PM holds several bilateral meetings on UNGA sidelines
Turkiye's Erdogan meets Israel's Netanyahu as ties thaw
Apple launches charging limit feature in iPhone 15
Two workers die inhaling toxic gas in septic tank in Gazipur
Roundtable discussion held at UIU
Workers' rights, freedom of association top priorities for Biden admn: US tells Dhaka
Most Read News
Rape case: Suspended ASP Sohel gets bail on surrender
Journo Nadim murder: Prime accused Babu's bail stayed
Habibur Rahman made DMP commissioner
Student dies falling off DU's Bijoy Ekattor Hall
Prioritize action research in our education
DUJA observes 38th founding anniversary
Fakhrul won’t be allowed in Dhaka: Taposh
Mother, the two children die as haystack falls on them in Feni
PM puts 5 points to reshape global financial system to tackle ongoing crisis
'Potatoes to be imported if syndicate can't be broken by 3-4 days'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft