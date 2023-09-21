

Both hosts and guest are desperate to get winning start

Both hosts and guests rested their frontline players to avoid injury issues before the World Cup. Bangladesh rested Shakib Al Hasan. Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam and Mushfiqur Rahim while players like Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman and Matt Henry are not traveling Bangladesh.

Still Blackcaps have players like Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi and Will Young alongside performers like Henry Nicholls, Finn Allen, Kyle Jamieson and Adam Milne.

Bangladesh however, are yet to announce the World Cup squad as they are going to experiment with few experienced players. Bangladesh struggled a lot in the Asia Cup in absence of Tamim Iqbal, who is going to make comeback with this series while Mahmudullah will be seen at the late order. Skipper Liton Das may pair with Tamim to open Bangladesh innings while Anamul Haque Bijoy, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah and Nurul Hasan Sohan will be playing as the specialist batters while Soumya Sarkar Sheikh Mahedi and Nasum Ahmed are the bowling all-rounders in the squad. Mustafizur Rahman and Tanzim Sakib will play as the specialist quicks.

All Bangladesh bowlers except Soumya had been outstanding in the Asia Cup. Sakib made his dreamy debut against India while Tawhid Hridoy has been in run flow since his debut. The young guns are ready to shine again.



