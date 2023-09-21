Bangladesh fail to win first match





The girls and their coach were hoping for a good start with a win against Vietnam in the first match. But a defeat certainly made the mission tough for them.

In the meantime, Australia and the Philippines faced off in the first match of the group in the afternoon on Wednesday where Australia outshined the opponent by 6-2 goals. Thus, Australia and Vietnam are in a good position for the top spots.

In Group-B, Bangladesh is competing for top places with powerful Australia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. The two top teams will move to the final round of the 2024 AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup to be played in Indonesia from 7 to 20 April next year.

Now, the girls will get prepared for the next matches. Bangladesh will face the Philippines in the second match tomorrow (Friday) and Australia in the last and final match on 24 September.

Recently, Bangladesh passed the first qualifying stage in April by being the champion of the group. The group champions of the first round are now playing in the second round of the qualifiers.

Previously, Bangladesh played in the top-eight round of the under-16 girls' tournament twice, in 2017 and 2019. The 2021 event was not held due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Bangladesh experienced a 0-2 defeat to the host Vietnam in its first match of Group-B in the second round of the AFC Under-17 Girls' Asian Cup Qualifiers at the Vietnam Youth Football Training Centre in Hanoi on Wednesday.The girls and their coach were hoping for a good start with a win against Vietnam in the first match. But a defeat certainly made the mission tough for them.In the meantime, Australia and the Philippines faced off in the first match of the group in the afternoon on Wednesday where Australia outshined the opponent by 6-2 goals. Thus, Australia and Vietnam are in a good position for the top spots.In Group-B, Bangladesh is competing for top places with powerful Australia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. The two top teams will move to the final round of the 2024 AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup to be played in Indonesia from 7 to 20 April next year.Now, the girls will get prepared for the next matches. Bangladesh will face the Philippines in the second match tomorrow (Friday) and Australia in the last and final match on 24 September.Earlier on Monday, Bangladesh junior girls left for Vietnam to play in the second round of the tournament there.Recently, Bangladesh passed the first qualifying stage in April by being the champion of the group. The group champions of the first round are now playing in the second round of the qualifiers.Previously, Bangladesh played in the top-eight round of the under-16 girls' tournament twice, in 2017 and 2019. The 2021 event was not held due to the Coronavirus pandemic.