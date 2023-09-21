Bangladesh to play mind game due to lack of practice





"We had no scope of working," Liton told during pre-match press conference at Home of Cricket, Mirpur on Wednesday. "What we can do is mental works. Let's see the outcomes. We could do nothing technically, couldn't practice for the last few days and we may have to play the game without having any practice. So, we have to play mind games".

Liton have been in run draught throughout the year who scored 332 runs from 25 innings this year. The wicketkeeper-batter is aware of his form. He said, "I have been trying and practicing to solve the problems. Hopefully, I'll be able to comeback soon".

He also reminds that team's success is the ultimate target of the game. He further said, "As a captain my first target is to win the first match. Hitting a century or hauling five wickets will come to no use at the end of the day if we lose the game. Everyone in the team must try to perform but every player will not perform in the same day. This is cricket".

Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah and Soumya Sarkar are going to return in action through the series starting today, who had been out of the national squads for a long time. Liton sees their inclusion as advantage and is willing to allow them playing independently.

"I don't want to say anything about the rules. It depends on the situation. If we lose quick wickets and Riyad comes, if he can play 30-35 overs, he will do what he can. I have nothing to say. He is much matured. Things are same for Soumya Sarkar too. They try to score where ever they will get chance to bat," he explained.



