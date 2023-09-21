Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 21 September, 2023, 10:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh to play mind game due to lack of practice

Published : Thursday, 21 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh are going to engage with New Zealand in the first of the three-match ODI series today but they couldn't make them prepared because of persistent rain. So, they prepared them to play mental game, claims stand-in skipper Liton Das.
"We had no scope of working," Liton told during pre-match press conference at Home of Cricket, Mirpur on Wednesday. "What we can do is mental works. Let's see the outcomes. We could do nothing technically, couldn't practice for the last few days and we may have to play the game without having any practice. So, we have to play mind games".
Liton have been in run draught throughout the year who scored 332 runs from 25 innings this year. The wicketkeeper-batter is aware of his form. He said, "I have been trying and practicing to solve the problems. Hopefully, I'll be able to comeback soon".
He also reminds that team's success is the ultimate target of the game. He further said, "As a captain my first target is to win the first match. Hitting a century or hauling five wickets will come to no use at the end of the day if we lose the game. Everyone in the team must try to perform but every player will not perform in the same day. This is cricket".
Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah and Soumya Sarkar are going to return in action through the series starting today, who had been out of the national squads for a long time. Liton sees their inclusion as advantage and is willing to allow them playing independently.
"Having couple of senior players in the squad is always helpful. They have comeback after a long time," told Liton.
"I don't want to say anything about the rules. It depends on the situation. If we lose quick wickets and Riyad comes, if he can play 30-35 overs, he will do what he can. I have nothing to say. He is much matured. Things are same for Soumya Sarkar too. They try to score where ever they will get chance to bat," he explained.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


New Zealand to decide Southee's World Cup fate after surgery
England's Root to get World Cup practice against Ireland
Bangladesh contingent welcomed in Hangzhou
New Zealand upbeat to overcome Bangladesh challenge
Both hosts and guest are desperate to get winning start
Bangladesh fail to win first match
Bangladesh to play mind game due to lack of practice
Alvarez saves ManC blushes after Champions League first night scare


Latest News
Rishi Sunak delays ban on new gas, diesel cars by 5 yrs
World's oldest wooden structure discovered in Zambia
PM attends Joe Biden's reception
Brown University accords honour to PM for community clinic
PM holds several bilateral meetings on UNGA sidelines
Turkiye's Erdogan meets Israel's Netanyahu as ties thaw
Apple launches charging limit feature in iPhone 15
Two workers die inhaling toxic gas in septic tank in Gazipur
Roundtable discussion held at UIU
Workers' rights, freedom of association top priorities for Biden admn: US tells Dhaka
Most Read News
Rape case: Suspended ASP Sohel gets bail on surrender
Journo Nadim murder: Prime accused Babu's bail stayed
Habibur Rahman made DMP commissioner
Student dies falling off DU's Bijoy Ekattor Hall
Prioritize action research in our education
DUJA observes 38th founding anniversary
Fakhrul won’t be allowed in Dhaka: Taposh
Mother, the two children die as haystack falls on them in Feni
PM puts 5 points to reshape global financial system to tackle ongoing crisis
'Potatoes to be imported if syndicate can't be broken by 3-4 days'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft